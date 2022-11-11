ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Update | Designers teased Trader Joe’s to Kennewick planners. Too good to be true?

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2mhu_0j6foULe00

The possibility of a Trader Joe’s coming to Kennewick was apparently too good to be true. Despite teasing city officials with the possibility of the company coming to a Kennewick shopping center, the developer is now saying Trader Joe’s is off the table.

Over the summer a local design firm met with city planners for a meeting about some new stores that could be coming to part of the Columbia Center mall, but the identity of one was apparently shrouded by a nondisclosure agreement.

What could demand that kind of secrecy? Why would a retailer make a developer sign a nondisclosure agreement?

The secret may have slipped into a design rendering submitted to Kennewick planners.

During the feasibility meeting between the city and Wave Design, they indicated the former Toys “R” Us building was set to be divided into three new storefronts: A Sierra Trading Post, an unnamed business and possibly a future restaurant.

The unnamed business was included in one of the design renderings. The sign reads Trader Joe’s.

After an earlier version of this article was published online, detailing the meeting, Wave Design group posted on social media that “Trader Joe’s has been off the table for many months.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDXsr_0j6foULe00
This rendering from Wave Design Group appears to show a Trader Joe’s as part of a redevelopment of the Toys ‘R Us building at the Columbia Center Mall. Wave Design Group

Feasibility meeting

The meeting included city planning employees and two representatives from Wave Design Group, according to the sign-in sheet and a public audio recording of the session.

During the meeting, the developer said the Sierra was locked in, and they hoped to have confirmation of the other business within a month, but that they could not say what it was because they were under a nondisclosure agreement, or NDA.

Sierra is owned by TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls. They specialize in affordable outdoor clothing.

Under the feasibility plan presented, the building would be divided into:

  • A 16,500-square-foot store next to the former Ulta beauty products outlet, which would likely be the Sierra.
  • A 8,000-square-foot space that could eventually be used for a restaurant.
  • And a 13,000-square-foot store on the far corner facing West Quinault Avenue. The space was shown with a Trader Joe’s sign.

“We’re hoping that the far thing is going to come online within 30 days, but we can’t talk about it, otherwise we’d have to kill you guys and then ourselves,” a representative for the developer joked during the meeting.

At that point, someone in the meeting pointed out the artist renderings.

“If you zoom in you can see it,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcnRD_0j6foULe00
This rendering from Wave Design Group appears to show a Trader Joe’s as part of a redevelopment of the Toys ‘R Us building at the Columbia Center Mall. The image has been enlarged to focus on the Trader Joe’s design. Wave Design Group

“I see nothing,” the developer responded, prompting laughter.

“That bottom picture there, that’s the one that faces Quinault?” another person asked, referring to the same store.

‘Not on the list’

The Herald reached out to Trader Joe’s company officials on Thursday about their plans.

“We consider many locations. All of the locations that are opening soon are listed on our website. Unfortunately, Kennewick is not on the list at this time,” a representative for the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RozkY_0j6foULe00
The former Toys R Us building at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Evelyn Lusignan, Public Relations Manager for the city of Kennewick said that it is not unusual for building plans to be submitted without the name on them.

She said so far the developer has only approached the city for the feasibility meeting for Sierra, and that city employees have not signed an NDA.

“We would love for Trader Joe’s to come to a Kennewick location and have promoted our city to them for many years,” Lusignan said.

Lusignan also noted that sometimes renderings include placeholders for other stores, and that the city has not yet received permit requests for the building or any of the three potential businesses.

Because only the feasibility plans have been submitted so far, it is unclear when major renovation work would begin, or any of the new stores could open.

The Herald reached out to the design firm on Friday, asking for more information about the discussions with Trader Joe’s, but has not received a response.

This would not be the first attempt to bring a Trader Joe’s to the Tri-Cities.

Developers involved with both the Broadmoor area development and Osprey Pointe development in Pasco previously told the Herald they were interested in trying to hook the popular grocer.

Simon Property Group owns Columbia Center mall, including the retail strip that once housed Toys R Us. The toy company closed its 800 stores, including the Kennewick store, in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.

The closure came within months of Sears and Shopko in the Columbia Center area shutting their doors.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Say it ain't so, no Trader Joe's for Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Trader Joe's will not be coming to the old Toys "R" Us location in Kennewick after all. Following recent speculation about the popular shopping franchise coming to the area Wave Design Group, an architectural, engineering, and interior-design firm in the Tri-Cities, has posted that a Trader Joe's will not be opening.
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Pasco road deal signals the start of development at Broadmoor

The ink was barely dry on a $39 million road improvement plan for Pasco’s Broadmoor area when Big Sky Developers dispatched excavators. Big Sky’s heavy equipment as much as anything signifies development is coming to Broadmoor, the 1,200-plus acre collection of sand dunes that has long been the spot where Pasco envisions homes, stores, offices and recreation amenities to serve its growing population.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse

The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Couple’s love of cars drives their detailing service

White Glove Detailing is a Kennewick business focused on cars, trucks, boats and RVs and is run by a couple of proud car fanatics. Dawn Caldwell-Carter and Rickie Carter are so passionate about keeping cars in mint condition, Dawn’s brand new Ford Mustang GT is being given at least two weeks’ worth of upgrades and protections before it’s even considered ready to go.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Columbia River Classic Fun Run

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 47th annual Columbia River Classic Fun Run takes place Saturday morning in Richland. The run starts off at the USS Triton Submarine Memorial off 11th Ave and George Washington Way. This year, nearly 130 people registered for the Fun Run. The 2 mile run was free for...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – November 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine, restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Jen Smoke & Gift Shop, 2404 W. Kennewick Ave. License type: beer/wine specialty shop; SLS spirits retailer. Swift Stop, 2110...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids

An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Wartime service in Tri-Cities turns into lifetime commitment

A young Altha Skogley covered plenty of ground before World War II steered her into service at Naval Air Station Pasco. Altha – “Al” to friends and family – was born March 4, 1923, in Montana to a World War I veteran who had served under Brig. Gen. Billy Mitchell in the trenches of Western Europe.
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
102
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy