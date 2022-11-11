ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Security photos show missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake City

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ksqn_0j6foOIW00

Surveillance photos appear to show two Spanish Fork teenagers missing for almost a week, but have yet to be located.

Elijah Seeley, 13, and 14-year-old Katiana Peterson were last seen on Saturday morning . Officials were concerned after seeing entries in Seeley's journal that mentioned heading to Mexico and dealing drugs as a way to support himself.

However, the Utah County Sheriff's Office shared photos that showed both Seeley and Peterson inside a convenience store in Salt Lake City at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The photo from the store near 1700 South Redwood Road shows Seeley in black pants, black hoodie, camouflage jacket and brown beanie, while Peterson was wearing black pants, black jacket and a red hoodie.

Seeley had money on him when he left and did not take his phone, but officials believe he and Peterson have another phone with them.

"It's been devastating," said Cherri Seely, Elijah's stepmother. "Nobody wants to go to pick your child up from where you're supposed to go pick them up and they're not there. I think it's every parents' worst nightmare to not have your child be where they're supposed to be."

Katiana's father has released a statement offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Katiana Peterson.

In Seeley's journal, there was also a mention of someone named "Victor" in the journal, but authorities have yet to identify or locate that person.

Anyone with information on the group's whereabouts is asked to contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office or Spanish Fork Police Department.

Comments / 2

Todd Patten
3d ago

if he was wanting to go deal drugs to make money to support himself thats what hes doing up in salt lake. watch the area up on north temple and redwood to n temple and state. also redwood rd from around 3500 s to n temple. watch the parking lots in the area. theres a good chance he might know someone named victor who set him up up there. prob made it sound like he could go up there and make tons of money. watch hotel parking lots in the area as well. just some advice from someone who used to run amuck but changed his life around

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Second arrest made in shootout, killing at Millcreek parking lot

MILLCREEK — A second man has been arrested in connection with a shootout at a Millcreek convenience store parking lot that left one man dead and another critically injured. Unified police booked Joshua Harun Nena, 23, into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday for investigation of obstructing justice. Last week, police arrested Houssein Musse, 18, for investigation of murder.
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

What are the treasures of the west side? Group asks community to pinpoint important locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Mestizo Coffeehouse is more than "just four walls and coffee" to the west side neighborhood it serves, its owners contend. The coffeehouse, founded by local artists Terry Hurst and Ruby Chacón, was created to be a space to share art and an opportunity for civic engagement. The vision for a coffeehouse art gallery was shared by the nonprofit NeighborWorks Salt Lake, which focuses on strengthening neighborhoods.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences

SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
ABC4

Domestic Violence in Utah: Getting out alive

The prosecution process in a domestic violence case is one that is extremely complex and involves many redundancies and nuances. In some cases, it's proving to be problematic for Utah prosecutors trying to hold attackers accountable.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Special Report: The Final Return

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Apple Store in Farmington robbed Friday morning

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police in Farmington are investigating the robbery of an Apple Store Friday morning at Station Park. According to Sgt. Brian Cooper, with Farmington Police, four men entered the store just after 10 a.m. Police also say the suspects covered their features. Additionally, police say it took...
FARMINGTON, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy