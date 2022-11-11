Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Related
Monday brings strong east winds, gradual afternoon clearing to Portland; high 51
Strong high pressure sitting over the Pacific Northwest will bring Portland clearing skies by Monday afternoon, and some strong easterly winds overnight. The high will be near 51 degrees. The early morning hours are starting off chilly, with patchy frost likely in some areas. Winds will start out fairly calm...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Portland Friday weather: Cloudy with a chance of rain before frosty weekend
As predicted, it will likely be a damp Veteran’s Day in Portland. Meteorologists predict the cloudy and gray, but dry, Friday morning should morph into some light showers after 11 a.m. and through the afternoon and evening. The temperature will reach about 45 degrees. A 40% percent chance of...
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Lincoln City Homepage
Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert
National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
What can you buy in the Portland area at the median home sale price?
Let’s say you were shut out of the hot housing market when mortgage rates fell below 3% because the low number of residential properties for sale escalated competition. Now, you’re looking to buy a place in the Portland area. The good news: Portland’s median sale price in October...
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
LIST: Top 15 restaurants with fireplaces near Portland
The first week of November has been one of the wettest on record for Portland and now that precipitation is making way for cool, crisp days.
Readers respond: Powell Boulevard needs light
I have recently had occasion to drive on Powell after dark. (“Powell Boulevard may see safety upgrades near Cleveland High as soon as Thursday,” Oct. 19) It is so dark it is difficult to see. Lights are often above the tree line and on one side of the road. Cyclists ride wearing dark, unseeable clothing. I only saw one cyclist with lights and clothing that was visible. I saw pedestrians cross a few yards from a lighted crosswalk. Rain makes visibility worse. There will be accidents on Powell until there is adequate lighting that lights up the entire width of the roadway.
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
Portland’s cat cafe closes again; 7 lives remain for Purrington’s
Purrington’s Cat Lounge is closing again. Portland’s only cat cafe opened in 2015 on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but closed in 2018. It landed on its feet in 2019, reopening under new ownership. But now those owners are calling it quits, too, and Sunday is the...
opb.org
How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years
A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor under attack alongside thousands of his constituents after weeks of nightly racial justice protests — and covered as such by every major news outlet in the country. Footage of the mayor, wincing and teary-eyed, made the rounds on cable news. Reporters trailed him through the crowd, lobbing questions about his thoughts on the unfolding scene (“Orwellian”) and the taste of the tear gas (“nasty stuff.”)
Oregon’s 2022 holiday shows bring back seasonal favorites and some new sugar plums
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without performances of such traditional favorites as “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” and other treats. This year, Portland-area audiences will find their stockings overflowing with joyful choices. Some venues are requesting that those attending continue to wear masks. Check websites for details.
Bill Monroe: For Beaverton veteran, 94 is just another year of venison dinners
Lew Loebe of Beaverton isn’t as easy to contact as most 94-year-olds. If he’s not busy day-trading on the New York Stock Exchange before it closes at 1 p.m. (our time), he’s hunting or fishing; or getting ready to hunt or fish. Loebe, an articulate and physically...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
610KONA
Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure
Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
onekindesign.com
Tour this spectacular modern Scandinavian inspired house in Oregon
Ment Architecture in collaboration with Ironwood Homes has designed this striking modern Scandinavian-inspired house located in Stafford, a rural hamlet just south of Portland, Oregon. This 4,200-square-foot dwelling is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including lush rolling fields and thick stands of Douglas Fir trees. The residence draws inspiration from the...
actionnews5.com
Woman celebrating 100th birthday remembers having horse and buggy for transportation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Marianne Tormey turned 100 years old on Thursday and her family said they wanted to share her story with the community. KPTV reports Tormey has spent 71 years of her life in Oregon after she was born in Minnesota. Tormey has five sisters and four...
Comments / 0