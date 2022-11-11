I have recently had occasion to drive on Powell after dark. (“Powell Boulevard may see safety upgrades near Cleveland High as soon as Thursday,” Oct. 19) It is so dark it is difficult to see. Lights are often above the tree line and on one side of the road. Cyclists ride wearing dark, unseeable clothing. I only saw one cyclist with lights and clothing that was visible. I saw pedestrians cross a few yards from a lighted crosswalk. Rain makes visibility worse. There will be accidents on Powell until there is adequate lighting that lights up the entire width of the roadway.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO