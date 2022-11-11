ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

Alaskan storm prompts sneaker wave alert

National Weather Service Portland (NWS) issued a Beach Hazards Statement for possible sneaker waves that may occur Sunday into Monday. An Alaskan storm with strong winds is pushing swells towards the Oregon Coast, causing NWS to issue the alert for Sunday morning through Monday morning. “Beachgoers should be aware of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Top 5 Portland holiday light displays

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Powell Boulevard needs light

I have recently had occasion to drive on Powell after dark. (“Powell Boulevard may see safety upgrades near Cleveland High as soon as Thursday,” Oct. 19) It is so dark it is difficult to see. Lights are often above the tree line and on one side of the road. Cyclists ride wearing dark, unseeable clothing. I only saw one cyclist with lights and clothing that was visible. I saw pedestrians cross a few yards from a lighted crosswalk. Rain makes visibility worse. There will be accidents on Powell until there is adequate lighting that lights up the entire width of the roadway.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead

Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

How thousands of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s texts were missing for years

A lot of people wanted to know what Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was thinking on July 22, 2020, as the country watched him choke on clouds of tear gas fired by federal officers. It was a surreal moment – an American mayor under attack alongside thousands of his constituents after weeks of nightly racial justice protests — and covered as such by every major news outlet in the country. Footage of the mayor, wincing and teary-eyed, made the rounds on cable news. Reporters trailed him through the crowd, lobbing questions about his thoughts on the unfolding scene (“Orwellian”) and the taste of the tear gas (“nasty stuff.”)
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure

Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
HOOD RIVER, OR
onekindesign.com

Tour this spectacular modern Scandinavian inspired house in Oregon

Ment Architecture in collaboration with Ironwood Homes has designed this striking modern Scandinavian-inspired house located in Stafford, a rural hamlet just south of Portland, Oregon. This 4,200-square-foot dwelling is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including lush rolling fields and thick stands of Douglas Fir trees. The residence draws inspiration from the...
PORTLAND, OR

