25newsnow.com
Billboard campaign spreads awareness of help for abuse victims
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A series of new billboards are starting to appear around the Peoria area, with the goal of spreading the word about a program helping young victims of trauma and domestic violence. It’s part of the ‘Safe from the Start’ program, offered at Peoria’s own Center...
wcbu.org
Preserving Peoria homes, one photo at a time
One man is preserving Peoria through photographs. Bryan Smith runs the Houses of Peoria & More group on Facebook. He's been taking photos of homes around the city for several years. "I just wanted to take pictures of it and preserve it through pictures and share it through a social...
Central Illinois Proud
Operation Santa is stuffing stockings for those serving overseas
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD)– Dozens of volunteers met in Bloomington, Sunday, to help stock 1,500 stockings for those serving overseas. Operation Santa is a national stocking drive based in Central Illinois staffed by volunteers that serve the nation’s armed forces. Coordinators said planning began as early as May which...
Central Illinois Proud
Flag raising at Carle-Bromenn dedicated to veterans
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, a flag raising ceremony was dedicated to those who served or are currently serving in our Nation’s armed forces. Friday morning, Illinois State University’s ROTC program lead the ceremony at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center outside the main entrance. The students retired the old American flag flying outside the hospital and replaced it with a new one.
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
wcbu.org
November Safety Network meeting covers juvenile gun violence, Cure Violence update
The November meeting for the Safety Network, a group of Peoria community leaders and residents with the goal of reducing gun violence, included an update from the police department, conversations about juvenile gun violence and new details on the Cure Violence readiness assessment. Peoria Police Department crime analyst Jacob Moushon...
Central Illinois Proud
Southside Mission prepares to feed thousands for Thanksgiving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Southside Mission in Peoria is taking sign-ups for their homemade Thanksgiving meals. “All we need to know is their address and how many meals they’d like, and a phone number so we can contact them on the day of the delivery,” said Rich Draeger, development manager at the Southside Mission.
Central Illinois Proud
Princeville students host Veterans Day program
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Princeville High School students on Friday hosted veterans and the local community for their annual Veterans Day program. The event was organized and led entirely by students, including junior Briane Rice. “It’s really rewarding and I’m really thankful to be a part of helping the...
Central Illinois Proud
Connect Transit offers free, lifetime pass to veterans
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is offering veterans and active duty military members free rides for life. It’s part of the company’s Star Pass program, a lifetime unlimited ride pass for all qualified active U.S. military and U.S. military veterans. Friday morning, Connect Transit’s mobile pass...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Dragons bring the community together for state quarterfinals
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in 30 years, the Pekin Community High Dragons varsity football team made it to the state quarterfinals. The varsity football team played Lake Zurich high school in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Fans filled the bleachers and made their presence known by screaming and cheering for their team.
Central Illinois Proud
Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ordinary wall in a Bloomington craft brewery was transformed Friday afternoon into a place of rememberance. Veterans from all branches gathered at Casper Brewing to see the unveiling of the Fallen Hero Wall of Honor. It was a partnership between the brewery and America’s Gold Star Families.
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
South Side Mission: Thanksgiving meal sign ups ending soon
PEORIA, Ill. — This year marks the 51st year that Peoria’s South Side Mission will offer its Thanksgiving Meal ministry. The Mission will prepare 900 pounds of turkey and all the fixings, then deliver those meals to people who can’t get out or who may be alone on Thanksgiving Day.
25newsnow.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ watch party sells out in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest movies of the year brought together dozens of Peoria residents earlier Sunday at Willow Knolls Mall. ‘Wakanda Forever’, the newest Marvel movie to grace the silver screen, is already bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. This was aided by an event organized by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, who sent out an open invitation to the event.
agupdate.com
Illinois veteran brings Army experience to diverse farm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Brad Dearing has seen a lot and uses those experiences to benefit his community and causes he believes in. He is firmly connected to three service professions — the Army National Guard, growing produce at Dearing Country Farms near Bloomington and teaching high school students.
25newsnow.com
Cleaning up efforts underway to improve water quality
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are visiting Laura Bradley Park, you may notice more parts of the creek will appear cleaner thanks to a handful of volunteers. Saturday morning, several volunteers took to the park to clean up roughly a mile and a half of the Dry Run Creek which flows into Kickapoo Creek.
25newsnow.com
Kent Lee running for Bloomington’s Ward 8 council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A new candidate is entering the fold to run for Bloomington City Council. In a release Sunday, Kent Lee made a formal announcement that he’s running for Ward 8 alderman in the April 4 consolidated election. The seat is currently held by Jeff Crabill,...
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
Man sentenced to federal prison following April police chase
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will go to prison for a few years after pleading guilty to a felony weapons-related charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jacobi Turner-Claudin, 29, was sentenced last week to three and a third years in prison after pleading guilty back in July to a charge of Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.
