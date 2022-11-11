Silver Slugger Award Winners Include 10 First-Time Recipients

The Padres had the most Silver Sluggers with three—though all three came to the team in midseason trades.

With MLB awards season in full swing, the league on Thursday announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Slugger awards—with more winners this year than ever before.

In addition to having a designated hitter in both leagues—which the league adopted for the abridged 2020 season and made a permanent rule change this year—there is now a spot for a utility player, bringing the total number of winners to 10 in each league.

Of the 20 winners this year, 10 were first-timers. The Padres had the most Silver Sluggers with three—though all three came to the team in midseason trades. The Dodgers, Astros, Phillies and Cardinals had two winners each.

Check out the full list of winners below.

American League

Catcher : Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays First base : Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers

: Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers Second base : Jose Altuve, Astros

: Jose Altuve, Astros Third base : José Ramírez, Guardians

: José Ramírez, Guardians Shortstop : Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox Outfield : Aaron Judge, Yankees

: Aaron Judge, Yankees Outfield : Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Outfield : Mike Trout, Angels

: Mike Trout, Angels Designated hitter : Yordan Álvarez, Astros

: Yordan Álvarez, Astros Utility : Luis Arraez, Twins

National League

Catcher : J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies First base : Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals Second base : Jeff McNeil, Mets

: Jeff McNeil, Mets Third base : Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals Shortstop : Trea Turner, Dodgers

: Trea Turner, Dodgers Outfield : Mookie Betts, Dodgers

: Mookie Betts, Dodgers Outfield : Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies Outfield : Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres

: Juan Soto, Nationals/Padres Designated hitter : Josh Bell, Nationals/Padres

: Josh Bell, Nationals/Padres Utility : Brandon Drury, Reds/Padres

More MLB Coverage: