Fox11online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
Fox11online.com
Barry, Kimberly dominate Bay Port in Level 4 win
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Blake Barry is too smart to know any success he has starts with the blockers he has up front and Friday night those blockers cleared the way for the running back to have a career game. Barry rushed 28 times for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns...
Fox11online.com
CESA 6's College and Career Readiness Center preparing students for the future
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A non-profit organization is helping high school students prepare for their future. Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 6’s College and Career Readiness Center (CCRC) operates one of the largest youth apprenticeship programs in the state of Wisconsin. They have 1,322 students enrolled in youth apprenticeship program, comprising 32% of the students in Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Chapel Hart coming to Meyer Theatre
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A country music trio with Mississippi roots and Louisiana spice is coming to Green Bay. Chapel Hart is coming to the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. as part of the group's Glory Days Tour. The trio took home four honors at last...
Fox11online.com
Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday
(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
Fox11online.com
Algoma Blvd. in Oshkosh to reopen Friday
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A main road going through the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus is set to reopen by the weekend. The city of Oshkosh expects Algoma Boulevard to reopen between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue Friday morning. Algoma Boulevard has been closed for construction since the spring. Material delivery delays...
Fox11online.com
The Weidner to host three shows of The Nutcracker
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the most beloved holiday ballets is coming to Green Bay. The Northeastern Wisconsin Dance Organization (NEWDO) will perform three shows of The Nutcracker at The Weidner November 25-27. The performance features NEWDO dancers with the Weidner Philharmonic, and guest artists from Carolina Ballet. The...
Fox11online.com
'Wild mustang' that swam in bay spotted in Sturgeon Bay Monday morning
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A horse described as a "wild mustang" that has been loose in Door County was spotted Monday morning in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page around 7:30 a.m. that the horse was in the area of Shiloh Road and Division Road. It was seen running south.
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket to downtown Green Bay
Brooke from On Broadway Inc. joined Living with Amy to talk about their newest event - a Christkindlmarket coming to downtown Green Bay. The pilot series will feature a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices make significant drop
(WLUK) -- What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
Fox11online.com
Heating alternatives could save you money this winter
(WLUK) -- Now that cooler weather is here to stay, it's time to think of ways to keep energy costs down. The rising cost of natural gas is on the minds of many. “Not looking forward to it but we’ll get through it hopefully," says Green Bay resident Tony Libert.
Fox11online.com
Horse on the loose in Door County
TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Club unveils 70-foot mural on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A colorful, 70-foot-long colorful mural can now be seen outside a Boys & Girls Club in Green Bay. The west-side location's mural on got its final paint strokes today before kids cut the ribbon to officially unveil their project. The Club's creative arts specialist, Craig Knitt,...
Fox11online.com
Charges recommended against 2 teens in Pulaski bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Charges are being recommended against two teens in connection with last month's explosion at a bonfire in the Pulaski area. Shawano County sheriff's officials say they are recommending a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay and a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski be charged with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. The 17-year-old would be charged in adult court by state law. The case against the 16-year-old would be handled in juvenile court.
Fox11online.com
Preliminary hearing for man charged in Green Bay homicide remains on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Nearly five months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held – something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party to...
Fox11online.com
Civil War gravestones cleaned at Evergreen Cemetery part of Veterans Day in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Honoring Veterans Day at the Manitowoc County Veterans Memorial included tributes to all branches of the military, a rifle salute and taps. And a local organization is working to keep history alive. The group called "Save the Veterans" is cleaning gravestones of Civil War Veterans at Evergreen...
Fox11online.com
Some Brown County park areas closing during Deer Hunt 2022
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- With deer hunters taking to the woods beginning this weekend, some Brown County parks areas are closing for safety. In areas that remain open, visitors are urged to wear blaze orange for safety. During the nine-day gun deer season, the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort...
Fox11online.com
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center receives $1 million gift
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has a lot to celebrate on its 20th anniversary. The center received a $1 million endowment from couple, Barb and Chuck Merry, to enhance its accessibility services. Both Barb and Chuck currently serve on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s board of trustees...
