Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Maryland AG-elect Anthony Brown on jobs, crime, the opioid crisis and more
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland on election day by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general. FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with Brown on his election victory and plans for his new position.
Overnight freeze warning in effect for parts of DMV; DC issues hypothermia alert
A freeze warning is set to go into effect overnight in the D.C. region, according to the National Weather Service, and officials in D.C. are issuing an alert to help protect residents. The warning will go into effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday morning for D.C., northern Virginia,...
Study finds spike in children going to ER with suicidal thoughts — even before pandemic
CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
