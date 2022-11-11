Read full article on original website
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark
It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them. According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.
Trevor Noah announces Spokane stop during upcoming ‘Off the Record’ tour
SPOKANE, Wash. – Trevor Noah is headed to the Pacific Northwest! The comedian will stop at at First Interstate Center for the Arts on April 27, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Noah, a successful comedian in Africa, is the host of the Emmy award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central. Noah also...
Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
Salvation Army looking for help with Christmas outreach
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your help to bring joy to local families and children this Holiday season. They are asking you to help support its Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree Programs. The Adpot-A-Family program is one where once you sign up, you are assigned to a family which best meets your size preference. Then Salvation...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
KXLY
Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris
We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
Numerica Skate Ribbon skating rink opening for the holiday season
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open starting Saturday, Nov. 19 for the holiday season. The seasonal ice skate rink first opened in 2017 at Riverfront Park. Since its opening, it's attracted numerous visitors to skate its winding circuit. Skate hours at the rink start...
KXLY
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt
Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
Gonzaga Bulletin
The search is over: vegan and vegetarian foodies share their favorite dining locations
Despite having a bad reputation for inclusive dining options, Spokane boasts tons of options for vegan and vegetarian eaters. “There are options literally everywhere you go,” said Fiona Davis, a senior art and psychology major at Gonzaga University. “There hasn’t been a restaurant I’ve been to where I couldn’t eat anything.”
City of Spokane doing leaf pickup activities on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Greenacres
GREENACRES, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Department wants to remind you to be attentive when you are cooking at your home. SVFD responded to a fire at a home in the Greenacres area near East Coach Drive and East 3rd Avenue near South Flora Street. Firefighters initially saw heavy smoke through the home, which was upgraded to a working fire....
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane
A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
KREM2
