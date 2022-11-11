ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

The dry, cold weather continues – Mark

It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane street leaf pickup begins Sunday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Is your street plagued by a blanket of leaves? The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division is getting ready to get rid of them. According to the City of Spokane website, the leaf pickup activities will begin in the Audubon Park and Driscoll areas. City officials are asking residents to remove their cars from the streets to help crews pick up the leaves.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Veteran owned bakery shop opens in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Business alert! Twenty-Seventh Heaven is a scratch bakery, and it’s now open on S. Madison Street. The shop is owned and operated by a two-person, female veterans-owned business and serves plenty of baked treats, including coffee cake, scones, and peanut butter cookies! Along with serving yummy treats, they also do custom orders, and host private events. They also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salvation Army looking for help with Christmas outreach

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your help to bring joy to local families and children this Holiday season. They are asking you to help support its Adopt-A-Family and Angel Tree Programs. The Adpot-A-Family program is one where once you sign up, you are assigned to a family which best meets your size preference. Then Salvation...
SPOKANE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Socked in with the low clouds & fog for a cold Sunday night – Kris

We are tracking more cold, foggy weather for the workweek with temperatures 5-10 degrees below average. Take your Vitamin D and dig out your light-therapy lamp, the gray days of winter are here. Monday will be foggy and chilly, with morning lows in the upper teens and daytime highs right around freezing. It will be dry but watch for spots where the fog is freezing to the road. There is the possibility of some clearing in the afternoon. Keep your sunglasses ready just in case.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Numerica Skate Ribbon skating rink opening for the holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park's Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open starting Saturday, Nov. 19 for the holiday season. The seasonal ice skate rink first opened in 2017 at Riverfront Park. Since its opening, it's attracted numerous visitors to skate its winding circuit. Skate hours at the rink start...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

The search is over: vegan and vegetarian foodies share their favorite dining locations

Despite having a bad reputation for inclusive dining options, Spokane boasts tons of options for vegan and vegetarian eaters. “There are options literally everywhere you go,” said Fiona Davis, a senior art and psychology major at Gonzaga University. “There hasn’t been a restaurant I’ve been to where I couldn’t eat anything.”
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane doing leaf pickup activities on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Unattended cooking leads to kitchen fire in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Department wants to remind you to be attentive when you are cooking at your home. SVFD responded to a fire at a home in the Greenacres area near East Coach Drive and East 3rd Avenue near South Flora Street. Firefighters initially saw heavy smoke through the home, which was upgraded to a working fire....
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's list of Veterans Day deals and discounts in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The community is coming together to celebrate those Veterans who have served in the United State military. Veterans Day is taking place on Friday, Nov. 11, and lot of businesses are showing their appreciation by offering discounts and freebies for military veterans. Here is a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

