ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures

As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Things That You Can Do in Florida

Florida is known for a number of different factors such as its theme parks and sand filled beaches. Whilst these are excellent options if you are in Florida and are looking for something to do, what’s available stretches out a lot further than that as well. Florida is so jammed packed with different activities that there truly is something out there for everyone to take part in. If you are a local and feel a bit bored or you are going to be visiting at some point soon, then you’re in the right place as this article is going to talk in more detail about all of the different activities that you can do in Florida that will keep you entertained for hours and hours.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Gas Prices Rose 12 Cents Last Week

AAA’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Forecast – Distributed to media at 12:01am, Tuesday, November 15. Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average increased from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. However, the state average then slipped 2 cents by the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
wmfe.org

Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast

Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy