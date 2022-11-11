Read full article on original website
Tropics Watch: Why was Hurricane Nicole so bad as a Category 1 storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole wasn’t the typical Florida hurricane or tropical storm. While Nicole’s winds were not even close to Ian’s, Nicole was able to generate extreme damage from its storm surge. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Nicole’s field of tropical storm-force winds extended...
Weekend cold front brings cooler temperatures
As a cold front moves over Florida Saturday into Sunday the temperatures will dip. Saturday evening ends in the mid 60s. Then as the cold front approaches early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and only reaching the mid 60s by the afternoon. There is a chance...
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
The Best Things That You Can Do in Florida
Florida is known for a number of different factors such as its theme parks and sand filled beaches. Whilst these are excellent options if you are in Florida and are looking for something to do, what’s available stretches out a lot further than that as well. Florida is so jammed packed with different activities that there truly is something out there for everyone to take part in. If you are a local and feel a bit bored or you are going to be visiting at some point soon, then you’re in the right place as this article is going to talk in more detail about all of the different activities that you can do in Florida that will keep you entertained for hours and hours.
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
Florida Gas Prices Rose 12 Cents Last Week
AAA’s Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Forecast – Distributed to media at 12:01am, Tuesday, November 15. Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average increased from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. However, the state average then slipped 2 cents by the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon.
Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have. One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam. A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of...
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
Nicole to bring a few more showers to Central Florida. Here’s what’s next
ORLANOD, Fla. – We are pinpointing what is left of Nicole as it continues to push away from Florida and into Georgia. Wraparound moisture will bring some rain into Central Florida on Friday. Eventually, a weak front will move through and bring a few showers and a cooler weekend.
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida
Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Crescent Beach residents rebuilding after Tropical Storm Nicole
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Beach access in Crescent Beach is an obstacle course littered with debris. Pieces of lumber and clearly identifiable pieces of staircases were all pushed together by severe storm surge from Nicole. Crescent Beach resident Jeremy Greer described what he saw on the beach during his morning run.
