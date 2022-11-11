ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGUN 9 Tucson News

106 new citizens celebrate naturalization

By Reyna Preciado
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qXn6_0j6flmK300

Becoming a U.S. citizen is a lengthy, costly process. Today over 100 people celebrated this accomplishment.

One of those people was Marco Armenta. He made sacrifices for many years for his family.

“It was a struggle, you know. No papers, no social, you know, get whatever job. Roofing, landscaping, I did janitorial services for a long time,” he said.

His wife told me one of his priorities was putting his kids through college.

“He always makes it possible to put school first, or their dreams first,” said Karla Armenta.

Marco Armenta came to the United States in 1995 at 15-years-old from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He became a permanent resident in 2012, and is finally celebrating becoming a U.S. citizen.

He told me about the battles he faced. His whole family, at one point, had to consider moving to Mexico.

“I was just worried at that time to know that I had to possibly start school in Mexico,” said his daughter, Haley Armenta.

But now Armenta, and many others, were able to celebrate this victory during today’s citizenship ceremony at the Pima Air and Space Museum.

Mayor Regina Romero shared her respect for their journey. “You make all of us so very very proud,” she said.

Then the crowd was invited up to speak on their own, or their loved ones, accomplishments. Haley Armenta got up to speak about her father Marco.

“I’m so proud of you,” she said.

She told me she’s thankful her father has worked hard to put her through college.

“If I’m doing something good, and I’m making them proud, that’s all I strive for is to do that. And being able to know these challenges, these obstacles, will later on be something to look back on. Like, ‘Wow, we were able to overcome this obstacle and it will be a blessing to us and future generations as well,” she said.

——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9 , she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , or Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

US government tells Arizona to remove border containers

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal government is demanding the state remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying they are unauthorized and violate U.S. law. The Cocopah Indian Tribe in southwestern Arizona welcomed the call to take down the containers in the latest rift between the Biden administration and Republican-led border states over how to prevent illegal border crossings. The Bureau of Reclamation also demanded in last week’s letter that no new containers be placed. It said the bureau wants to prevent conflicts with two federal contracts that have been awarded and two more still pending to fill border wall gaps near the Morelos Dam in the Yuma, Arizona, area. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the letter states. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.”
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
ARIZONA STATE
KTSM

Migrants discovered in trailers at two checkpoints in recent days, CBP says

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two trailers stopped by agents in recent days were attempting to smuggle migrants past U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in South Texas. In the separate encounters, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley sectors arrested 29 migrants and two drivers from two tractors — one pulling a grain hauler-style trailer and the other […]
SARITA, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy