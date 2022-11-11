Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
KAAL-TV
Hy-Vee honors veterans with free meal
(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee took part in honoring our heroes in Rochester on Veterans day. Friday, the company hosted a free buffet style breakfast at Hy-Vee locations across the area. Veterans also received a 15 percent discount on grocery purchases, but that’s not the only thing Hy-Vee is...
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
KAAL-TV
Yammy Bear passing the torch to Tammy Bear this holiday season
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s beloved Yammy Bear had a special announcement for the community Saturday afternoon at Pasqual’s Pizzeria. “We have just brought Tammy Bear, Yammy Bear’s little sister to Rochester. We’re pretty excited. Yammy Bear is having a bone marrow transplant in a couple weeks. It’s another way of Yammy Bear and family to keep doing some ministry and have an opportunity to show people we love them and we care,” explained Yammy Bear (Charles Jackson’s) wife Carol Ann.
KAAL-TV
Byron woman out $3,700 in fake job scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron woman is out $3,700 and jobless after a scammer pretending to work for a joint replacement manufacturer pretended to offer her a job and paychecks, then asked for money. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old woman received a fake job offer...
KAAL-TV
Riverbend assisted living honors veterans
(ABC 6 News) – River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care center marked Veterans day with a special celebration Friday. The event started with a flag ceremony held by the American Legion Post 92, followed by a program led by ProMedica Hospice featuring music and a pinning a certificate ceremony.
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Bite Down on This! List of Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
KAAL-TV
DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field
(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
KAAL-TV
LGBTQ artists take over downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – LGBTQ+ art was on display in downtown Rochester over the weekend. Art Heads Emporium hosted the event. Bringing in 13 vendors to showcase their artwork to the public. Andy Furness was invited to showcase his work with t-shirts, pants and stickers. He says that he...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
KIMT
Mason City dealership win award from Toyota
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hosmer Toyota recently received the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. The award recognizes Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
KAAL-TV
Veterans Day: From One Generation to the Next
(ABC 6 News) – Veterans gathered at VFW Post 1245 in Rochester for Veterans Day. Giving younger veterans the opportunity to mingle and bond with an older generation of veterans. While some part took in the evenings festivities. Other took a quieter approach to reminiscing about their days of service.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Oronoco loses Tilly’s but Kasson gains Tammy’s Place
Oronoco’s loss is Kasson’s gain. Tilly’s Bar & Grill is closing Dec. 23 in Oronoco and then owner Tammy Dee is opening Tammy’s Place in downtown Kasson come March 1. She’ll bring much of her menu from Tilly’s, she said, but will also add some new menu items as well.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
KIMT
Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosts celebration of Norwegian culture
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, there was a commemoration of Norwegian culture at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Rochester's Sons of Norway put together their annual "Bake and Craft Sale." The event gave participants the opportunity to munch on some Norwegian snacks and buy products from nations like Sweden, America and Norway. Bob Rosedahl, a member of Rochester's Sons of Norway, said he loves being a part of this event.
First Accumulating Snow of the Season Possible in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first accumulating snowfall of the season is possible in Rochester this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse predicts light snowfall will occur on-and-off Monday through Thursday. Forecasters say Rochester has a 97% chance of seeing at least two inches of snow this week. Heavier snow...
Closure Planned Tuesday for Pair of Olmsted County Roads
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two roads at the Olmsted-Dodge County line are scheduled to close to through traffic Tuesday. Olmsted County Public Works says crews will be shutting down County Rd. 25 Southwest from 110th Ave. to 120th Ave. and 120th Ave. from 15th Street to Dodge County Road 8. Dodge County Rd. 8 will also be closed to through traffic from Dodge County Rd. 15 to 120th Ave.
Comments / 0