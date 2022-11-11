Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 people detained after hours-long standoff at Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — Seven people were detained after a nearly seven hours-long standoff at an Atlanta home, police said Monday. Officers responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta, just outside the perimeter, around 7 a.m. in reference to an alleged "burglary call." When...
fox5atlanta.com
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:16 p.m., according to APD. When police arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
WXIA 11 Alive
APD provides update after 21-year-old shot, killed in Atlanta Chick-fil-A parking lot
When police arrived, they saw a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
2 dead, 1 hurt in Henry County fire, officials say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a fire at their Stockbridge home Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Stockbridge police, along with the Henry County Fire Department, responded to the home at 112 Mimosa Dr. The surviving victim was taken to...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows moments leading up to deadly Midtown Atlanta officer-involved shooting
ATLANTA - Video shows the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The shooting happened on Oct. 25 on West Peachtree Street at the 16th Street intersection in Midtown Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a plain-clothes Atlanta police officer shot 35-year-old James Wilborn during an...
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
Trial postponed again for woman accused of witnessing hit-and-run and then allegedly killing driver
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The woman who witnessed a hit-and-run and is accused of tracking down the driver -- allegedly killing him -- will have to wait a little longer for her trial to begin. Hannah Payne's trial was set to start Monday with jury selection, but it has...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
11Alive
