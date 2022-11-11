ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest Saturday night, Atlanta Police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:16 p.m., according to APD. When police arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga.henry - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 dead, 1 hurt in Henry County fire, officials say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a fire at their Stockbridge home Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Stockbridge police, along with the Henry County Fire Department, responded to the home at 112 Mimosa Dr. The surviving victim was taken to...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

