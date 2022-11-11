On A Positive Note: Teen collects over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys for veterans 02:29

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Seventeen-year-old Wesley Westerman from Tarentum learned a lesson in the past couple of years: He's going to need a bigger freezer!

That's because his charitable campaign to donate turkeys to local veterans has really taken off. He started the mission when he was just 13 years old and now he's collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.

"It's something they don't get a lot," said Wesley. "They don't get the recognition they need for helping us out and giving us the freedom we have nowadays."

He and his family and the rest of the volunteers don't just donate turkeys. All the fixings are included, too.

"I just want it to keep going, I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding. I mean, Pa. is a big state, we could definitely help out a lot of veterans," Wesley said.

Wesley is a junior at Highlands High School. He's hoping to get the school district and students involved as well. Two local motorcycle clubs, The Warriors of Chaos and City Kings, volunteer to help the family.

There's still time to donate. You can email Wesley's mom at brandyandshawnjones@gmail.com.