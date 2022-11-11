ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

On A Positive Note: Teen collects over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys for veterans

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18a4KF_0j6flI2N00

On A Positive Note: Teen collects over 200 Thanksgiving turkeys for veterans 02:29

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Seventeen-year-old Wesley Westerman from Tarentum learned a lesson in the past couple of years: He's going to need a bigger freezer!

That's because his charitable campaign to donate turkeys to local veterans has really taken off. He started the mission when he was just 13 years old and now he's collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.

"It's something they don't get a lot," said Wesley. "They don't get the recognition they need for helping us out and giving us the freedom we have nowadays."

He and his family and the rest of the volunteers don't just donate turkeys. All the fixings are included, too.

"I just want it to keep going, I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding. I mean, Pa. is a big state, we could definitely help out a lot of veterans," Wesley said.

Wesley is a junior at Highlands High School. He's hoping to get the school district and students involved as well. Two local motorcycle clubs, The Warriors of Chaos and City Kings, volunteer to help the family.

There's still time to donate. You can email Wesley's mom at brandyandshawnjones@gmail.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL ❤️ PGH: KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Special

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have been asking for your help in trying to reach the $1 million mark during this year's KDKA-TV Turkey Fund campaign.This Thursday, Nov. 17, we have something special lined up on Pittsburgh Today Live. A show dedicated to you and some of the ways you're giving back in this season of thanks! It's our PTL ❤️ PGH Special all about local businesses that have come up with creative ways to raise money for the cause. Some of those entrepreneurs will be with us here in the studio and we'll be taking a few field trips, too. From painting to pizza, food to fast cars, we'll introduce you to some of the people giving back in fun ways. We want to hear if you've found a fun way to give back to the Turkey Fund. Go to our Facebook or Instagram pages and leave a comment - you just might hear them on Thursday's show! If you still want to make a donation to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund, time is running out. Visit KDKA.com/TurkeyFund to find out how! 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 1,000 expected to pound the pavement at the 2022 Pittsburgh Kidney Walk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's cold temperatures might be perfect for the annual Pittsburgh Kidney Walk.More than 1,000 people will be pounding the pavement at the Pittsburgh Zoo for the National Kidney Foundation. The walk raises more than $10 million annually across the country. So far, the Pittsburgh leg of the walk has raised more than $188,000. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the opening remarks begin at 9:30 a.m. You can still register now and if you don't have the time to make the walk you can donate at this link!
CBS Pittsburgh

A little can go a long way: Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosts turkey distribution

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: November 14, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsDoug Heilman CookingSeven Springs Mountain ResortPPS Sci TechAllegheny County Library Association: Books & BeyondSymphony Splendor: Holiday Fantasy TourCrafty Holiday Helper Elf Kit | Code: PTL25Donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'I had a heart for helping:' Veteran helps provide job training and more in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we celebrated those who have served this past Friday on Veterans Day, a local center that opened during the pandemic with the aim of helping veterans learn new work skills. The hope is that the center has an impact not just on veterans but the entire community. Inside Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Hill District sits the CVS Workforce Innovation Talent Center, which is managed by veteran Sean Ware. "The men in my family, they all went into the military," Ware said. "Before I even went into the service, I had a heart for helping. Going...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Striking Post-Gazette union workers set to have first bargaining session with company

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Union members from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette are gaining traction in their pursuit of a contract, having been on strike for weeks now.After picketing together on Friday, the workers on strike finalized plans for the first negotiating session between the two sides in more than two years, according to the Pittsburgh Union Progress, the publication of the striking workers.The bargaining session will start at 10 a.m. at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh recently announced that the Post-Gazette terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers.The workers, who have been on strike since last month, learned that their coverage was inactive last week, then received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage.Workers say they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.Supporters of the Guild are expected to gather nearby before negotiations begin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Veterans Day Parade marches on despite soggy conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While it may be a soggy day, it's also Veterans Day and we first want to say thank you to all those who served our country.I believe it was Harry Richman in 1932 who sang, "I Love a Parade," and I know many who share that sentiment, even on what looks to be a rainy day.So, yes, the Veterans Day parade is still going on today, but dressing for the weather is advised.The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. this morning, rain or shine, and it will be stepping off from 10th Street and Liberty Avenue and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Merry Karaoke is back! Vote for the song Team PTL will sing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Merry Karaoke returns to Market Square this Friday, Nov. 18, to kick off the holiday season. Team PTL will open the contest with a holiday classic! And, we want you to help pick the tune. Head over to our Facebook or Instagram page and cast your vote between "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree."You can find the posts pinned to the top of both pages.For more information on how you can participate in Merry Karaoke, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy