Storrs, Conn. - The women's volleyball team fell to Marquette in three sets Sunday afternoon. UConn would keep a steady pace to begin the first set. Huskies tied it at 5-5 early in the first from a big kill by Kennadie Jake-Turner. Then, UConn would roll on to add back-to-back blocks. After UConn's timeout being down by two at 18-16, Marquette would continue to hold off the Huskies and would round out the first set with a score of 25-21.

STORRS, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO