Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

UConn Falls to Marquette

Storrs, Conn. - The women's volleyball team fell to Marquette in three sets Sunday afternoon. UConn would keep a steady pace to begin the first set. Huskies tied it at 5-5 early in the first from a big kill by Kennadie Jake-Turner. Then, UConn would roll on to add back-to-back blocks. After UConn's timeout being down by two at 18-16, Marquette would continue to hold off the Huskies and would round out the first set with a score of 25-21.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Sanogo's 27 Points, 15 Rebounds Lead UConn Over BU

STORRS, Conn. – Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points to lead five players in double figures as the UConn men's basketball team shrugged off some early-season injuries to key players and rolled over Boston University, 86-57, Friday night at Gampel Pavilion. Sanogo also pulled down 15 rebounds to record...
BOSTON, MA
University of Connecticut

UConn MBB Signs Top Five Recruiting Class

STORRS, Conn. – While Top 20 recruiting classes have become an annual ritual since Dan Hurley took over the UConn men's basketball program, the incoming class of 2023-24 has taken it to another level. UConn has received signed National Letters of Intent from five top-level recruits who will be...
STORRS, CT

