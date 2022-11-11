ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler learned how to swim for the sequel: 'I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie'

When Black Panther director Ryan Coogler returned to direct the highly-anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he left with a skill he didn't have before: he learned how to swim.

The sequel introduces the iconic Marvel Comics character Namor the Sub-Mariner - who made his comics debut nearly a century ago in 1939, played by Tenoch Huerta.

Since a large portion of the movie takes place underwater, the 36-year-old Oakland native filmmaker revealed he had to learn how to swim for the movie.

'A lot of us were raised to have fear of water,' Coogler began, adding, 'I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie.'

Namor is the ruler of an underwater kingdom known as Talokan, and he and the newly-discovered kingdom become a new threat to the fictional African nation of Wakanda in the sequel.

It was revealed that over half of the movie (which runs a robust 2 hours and 41 minutes) takes place underwater.

'It’s a lot of Black and Mesoamerican folks in water in this movie,' Coogler added with a laugh, adding, 'If the camera’s in the water, actors are in the water, I’ve got to be in there too.'

The filmmaker wasn't the only one who learned how to swim for the sequel, as he praised both Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for their underwater work.

'I’m excited for people to see what these two did in the water. I was just impressed by how much stunt work they all did, how everybody showed up ready to go, ready to learn how to free dive,' Coogler added.

The director admitted that his knowledge of swimming was limited to simply, 'staying alive' in the water, but he found it rather rewarding.

'I remember it was a wild feeling, like I can’t believe I’m deep in water. Then I started to work on the breath hold and got comfortable,' he said.

The director wasn't alone in his training, with Bassett - who told him she could swim 'a little bit' - Lupita Nyong'o, Mabel Cadena (Namora) and others also partaking in free diving training with him.

Bassett added, 'You know, Black girls have this history with water and their hair. Some of us can’t swim all that well, because it’s going to mess up that press and curl. It’s a whole thing.'

Nyong'o added, 'Before we started this film, I knew how to swim, but I wasn’t a confident swimmer. I didn’t need to swim in public, that’s for sure. That’s a lifelong skill that I now have.'

Tenoch Huerta told Coogler and Marvel when asked if he knew how to swim - 'I’ve never drowned before,' and after he landed the role, he started taking lessons.

'I know how to swim without floaties,' adding that learning to hold his breath under water felt, 'like meditation.'

