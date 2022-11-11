Team of the Week: Nocona Indians – November 10, 2022
Its not often we award Team of the Week to the same group twice in one season…
You ‘ ve gotta really earn it…
The Nocona Indians were victorious in the final week of the regular season earning them a spot in the playoffs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0