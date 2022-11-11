Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
CBS Austin
The Black Makers Market happening at Republic Square makes local gift giving easier
As many Texans make their holiday shopping lists one place to pick up some great presents is at The Black Makers Market at Republic Square Park. Joining Chelsey Khan to chat about this organization are Lolita Rodriguez and Christina-Ante Woodson. The Black Makers Market is happening November 18, 2022 from...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Madam Radar!
Madam Radar has been described as Fleetwood Mac meets The Eagles, but with this band's three lead singers and songwriters, fans will tell you that theirs is a completely unique sound. This band has shared stages with iconic local acts like Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson, and they were even hand-selected by Bon Jovi to open for them at The Moody Center!
CBS Austin
Professional advice for navigating Austin's dynamic real estate market
Buying or selling a home is among the greatest financial decision an individual or family will ever make. For both buyers and sellers, there are many things that must be considered. So, we're turning to an expert for insights on this process and to get a real estate outlook update for fall, winter, and beyond for our area and nationally. Joining us with more is Tracy Kasper, First Vice President, National Association of Realtors.
Austin man rents out theater for free 50-kid ‘Black Panther’ screening
"Wakanda Forever" is the sequel to Marvel Studios' 2018 film "Black Panther."
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
CBS Austin
What's Next with Dr. Art Markman: Secure a spot in Austin's growing tech industry
People will have as many as twelve different jobs during their professional careers. Those changes may take them on a different path from the one they thought they’d have when they earned their undergraduate degree. Often, especially here in Austin, that can mean a career in the tech field. Dr. Art Markman of UT Austin's Extended Campus joined Trevor Scott to talk about “What’s Next” for people who are looking to enter the tech field, specifically computer science.
Texas Man Roams Neighborhood With Chainsaw, Says 'Satan Is In the Trees'
Residents are concerned for their safety.
glasstire.com
Dana Robinson: “Just Us Chickens” at Texas State Galleries, San Marcos
Black figurative painting has become ubiquitous of late in galleries and museums across the country, and, at first glance, New York-based Dana Robinson’s impastoed panels look like particularly goopy examples of it. Look closer, however, and the images appear to be melting, liquefying, a result of the artist creating them using a transfer process. Painting the composition on one support, such as a sheet of paper, she places it face down on another panel and then peels it off, thus transferring the still-wet paint and leaving telltale traces of topographic ridges and liquid smears. The technique produces images as much imprinted as painted, and a handout in the gallery, in fact, refers to the panels as “monoprints.”
KXAN
Attention Dog People: Check Out This Free Event
Tito’s Vodka for Dog People invites you to “Impressions of Tito’s Distillery Dogs Over 25 Years,”a free interactive event featuring vibrant dog-inspired artwork created by renowned artists from around the country. Taking place this Saturday, November 12, from 1pm – 4 pm at the Long Center for Performing Arts, the art collection pays homage to 25 dogs rescued near the Tito’s distillery, with each portrait depicting a dog’s unique story and resiliency. In addition to on-site food trucks, a live DJ, giveaways, and free merch, the art show will feature tons of exciting activities for both humans and pups including live caricature illustrations, a distillery shack photobooth, a custom dog tag machine, a chalk graffiti wall to draw your dog, and a distillery dog meet & greet. The event will recognize Emancipet, a national organization working to increase access to affordable pet care, and Save An Angel, a national nonprofit that provides care to homeless and at-risk animals. Both organizations will be on-site at the event to educate attendees about their mission and accept donations. In honor of its 25th-anniversary celebration, Tito’s Vodka for Dog People will match donations up to $2,500 per organization.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
Women's retail boutique Showroom celebrates grand opening at Domain Northside
At Showroom, customers can look at curated wardrobe selections tailored for each individual, and staff can bring more sizes from the back. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Showroom, a women's designer retail boutique, celebrated a grand opening Nov. 10 at the Domain Northside. The 1,000-square-foot boutique is located at 3200 Palm Way, Austin, across from Lush Cosmetics. The store carries American, Scandinavian and British-based clothing brands. Austin's Showroom is the first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
Texas ice cream shop ranked 5th best in the country for 2022: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember the first time you ever tried ice cream? Was it one of the most important moments of your life? These are the questions you need to answer before you move on to try one of the top ice cream shops in the country.
Beware! Austin, Texas Is Looking For Suspect In Robbery Wearing Fake Beard
I feel like at this point bank robbers are just getting more creative and more stupid by the day. According to KWTXin Austin Texas, there is one of the most bizarre stories that I’ve heard in a long while. The Austin Police Department responded to a call that Took Pl., November eighth at Bank of America located at 9701 block of Research Blvd., North Austin, I suspect walked into the building wearing a fake mask and approached the teller, and gave her a note stating that this was a robbery according to the police.
Forecasting fourth-coldest mid-November stretch on record
Dry weather returns through the work week, but colder temperatures only get more firmly entrenched with breezy north winds. -- David Yeomans
Locals recall February Freeze as they stock up on firewood in Williamson County
Will Steely braved the rain and wind to get his season's worth of firewood. He says since the February Freeze, he has taken more precaution ahead of weather like what's predicted the next week like making sure he has plenty of wood on hand.
KXAN
Veteran APD homicide detective retires, known as ‘the godfather’ of his unit
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nearly 30 years with the Austin Police Department, Detective David Fugitt decided to retire. Fugitt began his career with APD in 1994 as a patrol officer in southwest Austin, before being promoted to detective in the missing persons unit in 1999. Four years later in...
austinot.com
Austin Thai food: 10 best Thai restaurants near you for pad thai, tom yum and more!
At every Thai restaurant do you order Pad Thai? If you do, we aren’t judging. But Austin Thai food places serve more than that. From the traditional Tom Yum soup or steamed dumplings, you’re sure to find your new favorite Thai entree. Most Popular Thai Food in Austin.
