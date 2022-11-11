Tito’s Vodka for Dog People invites you to “Impressions of Tito’s Distillery Dogs Over 25 Years,”a free interactive event featuring vibrant dog-inspired artwork created by renowned artists from around the country. Taking place this Saturday, November 12, from 1pm – 4 pm at the Long Center for Performing Arts, the art collection pays homage to 25 dogs rescued near the Tito’s distillery, with each portrait depicting a dog’s unique story and resiliency. In addition to on-site food trucks, a live DJ, giveaways, and free merch, the art show will feature tons of exciting activities for both humans and pups including live caricature illustrations, a distillery shack photobooth, a custom dog tag machine, a chalk graffiti wall to draw your dog, and a distillery dog meet & greet. The event will recognize Emancipet, a national organization working to increase access to affordable pet care, and Save An Angel, a national nonprofit that provides care to homeless and at-risk animals. Both organizations will be on-site at the event to educate attendees about their mission and accept donations. In honor of its 25th-anniversary celebration, Tito’s Vodka for Dog People will match donations up to $2,500 per organization.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO