elkgrovelagunanews.com
5 people hurt when DUI driver crashes into Ross store in Sacramento
Five people were injured Saturday night when a driver under the influence crashed into the Ross Dress For Less store in the Natomas area. The incident happened around 9 pm Saturday night at the Ross store on Truxel Road. The vehicle went through a small wall and glass windows. The...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
KCRA.com
Man arrested on warrant, accused of making death threats to a public official, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police arrested a man on Saturday evening accused of making death threats to a public official. Officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the 3000 block of C Street, the Sacramento Police Department said. The home is a few blocks north of McKinley Park.
Stockton Police investigating series of robberies overnight
STOCKTON — Police in Stockton are investigating a series of robberies and attempted robberies Saturday night.In the first, around 8:15 p.m. two men in their front yard in the 700 block of North Pilgrim Street were approached by suspects on foot armed with guns. The suspects struck both victims before stealing their property and fleeing, according to the police log.The men were treated on scene by medics.About 15 minutes later, a man sleeping near Lafayette and Madison streets was awoken by a man armed with a weapon.The suspect attempted to steal the victim's property and shot him with a BB...
Suspect arrested in deadly car-to-car shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a suspect in a shooting of a 20-year-old resident. Deputies identified the suspect as 26-year-old Peter Van Phan. The victim was 20-year-old Andy The Van. The shooting happened on Oct. 27 just before 1 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, Phan is suspected […]
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
CBS News
Arrest made in deadly broad daylight car-to-car shooting in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in an October car-to-car shooting that killed one person in south Sacramento, authorities said Thursday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sacramento resident Peter Van Phan, 26, is being held without bail in the county Main Jail on a single count of homicide for the shooting death of Andy The Van, 20.
Charges include assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after early Saturday morning incident
STOCKTON — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after hitting two police vehicles following a brief pursuit in Stockton.Around 2:30 a.m., Stockton Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Cherbourg and Courtney ways when a man, later identified as John Ruiz, failed to yield leading officers on a short pursuit.During the pursuit, his vehicle became disabled, and he reportedly used it to strike two police vehicles before being taken into custody.Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured.Ruiz was arrested for evading and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.
Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
Suspect in West Sacramento shooting that injured UPS driver dies in crash fleeing police
WEST SACRAMENTO — The suspect in a September shooting involving a UPS driver in West Sacramento died in a crash after fleeing from a traffic stop in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday.The Wes Sacramento Police Department said detectives tracked down the suspect Thursday morning had tracked down a wanted suspect and tried to pull him over in the area of Valley Hi Drive and Hollyhurst Way.The suspect reportedly took off and crashed a short time later on Cosumnes River Boulevard, just east of Franklin Boulevard.The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital but did not survive.The crash shut down roads and impacted the nearby Sacramento Regional Transit trains. West Sacramento police later confirmed the suspect was wanted in a shooting that happened back in September that wounded a UPS driver.Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that happened on Industrial Boulevard and Terminal Street. The UPS driver was shot twice but survived.
CBS News
Nearby residents evacuated due to standoff in Sacramento
Police were serving a warrant on a man in the 3000 block of C Street Saturday. The man refused to come out of the house, say police. They evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.
DUI suspect hits, kills motorcyclist near Grass Valley
NEVADA COUNTY – A DUI suspect has been arrested after he crashed into and killed a motorcycle rider near Grass Valley late Thursday night. California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., 29-year-old Nevada City resident Ryan Milligan was driving a pickup truck along Rough and Ready Highway when he crashed into a motorcyclist near West Drive. The impact ejected the motorcyclist. Milligan then turned hard to the left, causing his pickup to go through a yard and crash into the living room of a home. First responders air-lifted the motorcycle rider to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but he later died. Milligan was also transported to a local hospital and CHP says he was found to be allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been booked into Nevada County Jail on felony DUI charges. No one was inside the home at the time Milligan crashed into it, CHP says. Authorities have not released the name of the motorcycle rider who died, but they did say he was a 41-year-old Nevada County resident.
Search on for missing man, 76, with Alzheimer's last seen in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking for help in finding an elderly man considered at-risk.The sheriff's office says 76-year-old Bobby Turner was last seen Friday evening at the Red Roof Inn in North Highlands. He was wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and blue Crocs shoes. Turner is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer's. Anyone who sees Turner is urged to call dispatchers at (916) 874-5115.
Lincoln Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Nov. 18, the Lincoln Police Department will be holding a DUI checkpoint, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police said that the checkpoint will be at an undisclosed location within city limits from 7 p.m. to midnight. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Suspect dies in collision after trying to evade police in Sacramento
A suspect wanted for a shooting in September in West Sacramento is dead after he tried to evade police in Sacramento. The shooting took occurred on September 30 and involved a UPS driver who was the victim. The victim survived the shooting. West Sacramento Police described how the incident on...
Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
Man crashes, dies during car chase with West Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said. The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible. An arrest warrant was secured, and […]
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
El Dorado County Sheriff investigating suspicious death
EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after finding a deceased female Saturday morning.Deputies were called to an unidentified apartment in the Shingle Springs area for a report of suspicious circumstances when they found the person, according to a published report.No other details were released.
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
ABC10
