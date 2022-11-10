Police Log 11-11-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Brainny Arias , 31, of 16 Newhall St., was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct at 7:24 p.m Wednesday.

Elizaul Landestory Sanches , 34, of 58 School St. in Revere, was arrested for drug distribution at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.

Gary Sorto , 34, of 56 Rogers Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and interfering with a police officer at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday.

Brandon Taveras , 23, of 186 Chestnut St., was arrested for assault and battery at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Yony Vasquez-Campos , 27, of 92 Marianna St., was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday.

Overdoses

A report of an overdose at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday at 95 Pleasant St.; at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday at 534 Essex St.

Thefts

A report of a larceny at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday at 66 Bassett St.; at 10:48 a.m. Thursday at 23 Linwood St.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injuries at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at 264 Essex St.

A report of a hit-and-run at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Andrew and Market Streets.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Essex Street; at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Brimblecom Street and Western Avenue; at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Lynnway; at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Monte Road and Western Avenue; at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at 95 Tremont St.; at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Western Ave.; at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Boston and Washington Streets; at 7 a.m. Thursday at 805 Boston St.; at 9:21 a.m. Thursday at 624 Summer St.; at 9:37 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Lynnway.

SAUGUS

Arrests

Michael K. Bjork , 31, of 19 Seaver Road, Townsend, was arrested and charged with shoplifting of shopping cart, 4th offense, and charged on a warrant at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at 1201 Broadway.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Avenue at Chestnut Street; at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday at 270 Main St.; at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at 222 Water St.; at 6:22 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut Street near Broadway; at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday at Bridge Street; at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday at Essex Street at School Street; at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday at 438 Essex St.; at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at 79 Lincoln Ave.; at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday at 1481 Broadway

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday at Boston Market, 168 Broadway; at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at All Tune & Lube, 1393 Broadway; at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday at 549 Lincoln Ave.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday at Dicks Sporting Goods, 1201 Broadway; at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at Macy’s, 1201 Broadway

A report of identity fraud at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Five Savings Bank, 855 Broadway

A report of larceny at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at 15 Elaine Ave.; at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday at 1709 Broadway

