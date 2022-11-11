ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Finding fall foliage in an unexpected Texas town

Vanderpool, TEXAS - A Veterans Day cold front didn't just bring a chilly change, it also set the stage for some spectacular fall color. Though you might not think of Texas as a place to go leaf peeping, there's a day trip destination that may change your mind. During the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Number of flu cases in Texas on the rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Influenza cases are spiking in Texas, which is now reporting very high activity to the Centers for Disease Control. The Texas Department of Health Services is now saying there is very high flu activity. Influenza has a 29% test positivity rate in the state. For the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

UT students seek shelter from sudden cold

The temperatures plunged within a matter of minutes on The Drag. “It is getting kind of cold though, so I’ll probably go back home and get a sweater,” said student Jack Gearey. Some UT students sought warmth in a sweater, or a jacket, or a hot bowl of ramen. “I would definitely call this good ramen weather,” said Kennedy Rosales.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy