Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing...
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director Bill Burns met on Monday with his Russian intelligence counterpart to warn of consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, according to a White House National Security Council official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke...
Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
Pakistan reverses course, bans ‘Joyland’ from cinemas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has reversed a previous decision to show its Oscar entry, “Joyland,” and has banned it from movie theaters, a government official said Monday. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Funds vanish at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX; probe underway
NEW YORK (AP) — Collapsed cryptocurrency trading firm FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts, hours after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday. The embattled company’s new CEO John Ray III said Saturday that FTX is switching off the ability to trade...
Moldova anti-govt protesters return amid energy crisis
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova’s capital Sunday to express their dismay over alleged government failings amid an acute winter energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation. The protesters converged in the capital, Chisinau, and chanted slogans as they marched toward the...
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be...
UK’s self-billed ‘Scrooge’ promises tax rises, spending cuts
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief warned Sunday of a coming spending crunch and tax increases for cash-strapped Britons as he bids to fill the “black hole” in the country’s finances. Billing himself as a “Scrooge” figure ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, when he will...
EXPLAINER: Why Istanbul blast has political implications
ISTANBUL (AP) — The attack on a central avenue in Istanbul is a stark reminder of the bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that crushed the public’s sense of security and heralded a new phase in Turkey’s decades-long fight against outlawed Kurdish groups. After Sunday’s...
Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday’s yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who oppose...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance
MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization’s code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday’s unanimous vote, the OAS will seek...
Auschwitz hero’s son seeks millions for dad’s 1948 execution
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country’s communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. India made an unexpected proposal over the weekend for this year’s climate talks to end with a call for a phase down of all fossil fuels. The idea is likely...
