Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Missouri Water Ride Set a World Record then Closed after Tragedy
When it opened, this Missouri water park set a world record. Sadly, that joy would cease years later when it closed after a tragedy that took the life of a young boy. What was known as Schlitterbahn Waterpark Kansas City broke ground in September of 2007. The Wikipedia page recalls that it featured "12 water attractions, 3 restaurants, and 2 shops". One of those rides that was added years later was Verruckt at Schlitterbahn which in German means "insane" which opened in 2014. It was confirmed to set a world record for the world's tallest waterslide.
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall.
Katie's Pizza Is Again Shipping Nationwide This Holiday Season
After last winter's challenges, Katie Lee Collier vows 'the sky is always the limit'
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Terry Crews visits three St. Louis Co. schools, promotes new children’s book
Well-known actor and former NFL player Terry Crews surprised dozens of elementary school students Friday in the Ritenour School District.
Happy holidays! These are the holiday light displays to visit this season
ST. LOUIS — It's the time of year in which holiday light displays open up for the season. Check out this round-up of light displays you won't want to miss. The WonderLight's Christmas drive-through LED light show will take place this holiday season at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Those driving through WonderLight's Christmas will turn on their radio to watch more than 1 million LED lights synchronized to a variety of traditional and new Christmas music. For more information on the light show, click here.
Make your holiday turkeys and hams unforgettable with tips from local chefs
Whatever protein is the star of your holiday table, cooking up a flavorful, tender main can pose a challenge for even the most experienced home cooks. It's a balancing act to perfectly cook a turkey or roast at the same time as preparing the rest of the feast. Here, three local experts share their tips for crafting the centerpiece of your meal.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
St. Louis area snow pictures from Fox 2 viewers
ST. LOUIS — Here are a few snow photos submitted by Fox 2 viewers. Residents of St. Louis and surrounding areas were surprised to see snow on Saturday morning.
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Family of restaurateurs open Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas, offering Tex-Mex in St. Louis' Benton Park
A destination for Tex-Mex debuted in early May from a familiar family of restaurateurs. In Benton Park, Arzola’s Fajitas & Margaritas specializes in namesake signature dishes and cold drinks in a casual neighborhood restaurant setting. The restaurant comes from married couple and neighborhood residents Coby Arzola and Derek Fatheree...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
It Snowed In the St. Louis Area Last Night and Honestly, WTF [PHOTOS]
We here at the RFT are not anything close to a bunch of Grinches. We love a good snow. But, we love a good snow with a warning. It was the snow that nobody saw coming, and boy, was it enough, depending on where you live. Some of the St. Louis area got upwards of 6 inches of snow, while the city just scraped by with a dusting. Further west near St. Charles, there was barely a snowflake to be seen.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
Comments / 10