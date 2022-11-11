This Bonkers Wine Room Inside a Manhattan High-Rise Is More Lavish Than Your Home

When architect Jean Nouvel was building his residential skyscraper in Midtown, he tapped fellow Pritzker Prize winner Thierry Despont to tackle the interiors. Now, the legendary designer has created a tricked-out wine room to match, and Robb Report got an exclusive peek inside.

The supertall luxury condominium 53 West 53 , known by locals as the MoMA Tower , has just unveiled a luxuriously decorated amenity space for its residents. The oenophile-oriented offering includes a posh, octagonal-shaped wine room with a tasting area, windowed lounge and 34 temperature-controlled vaults. Despont adorned the space with leather and metallic bronze accents and used gold leaf to cover the double-height ceiling—also seen in the lobby. Elsewhere, American walnut and cork flooring make the whole thing feel ultra-warm and refined.

A first look at the wine room at the 53 West 53 tower, designed by Thierry Despont

Inside the tasting area, custom furniture and ornamental wine cabinets fill the room. Nearby is the lounge, which features a catering kitchen that can be reserved for private events. In fact, the tower’s new Asian restaurant, 53, will now be offering service in this space. The wine vaults are intentionally unfinished, available to residents for purchase and to design based on their storage needs—even better if you happen to be a collector. The cost varies depending upon the size, which runs from roughly 20 square feet to 80 square feet.

The building has also exclusively partnered with New York’s Morrell Wine which provides residents some pretty awesome perks—from first access to rare vintages, VIP opportunities, specialized wine vault and liquor curation, in addition to restocking and hand delivery services.

Residents can purchase private temperature-controlled vaults to store their wine collection

While the wine room at 53 West 53 is no doubt a swanky new addition, the 82-story tower offers up a whopping 30,000 square feet of amenities. There’s a 65-foot lap pool, a wellness center, library, squash court and a golf simulator. As an added bonus, residents also receive a complimentary membership to the Museum of Modern Art, given the gallery’s close proximity. In terms of living spaces, the tower holds 145 units ranging from one to four-bedroom residences, full-floor homes and duplex penthouses with views of Central Park . Completed in 2019, the diagrid structure soars 1,050 feet above New York City .

