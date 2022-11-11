ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Showers and storms tomorrow, then a big cooldown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
Walk the Dog Forecast for November 14, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
Peanut festival security closer to normal

With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
Demolition derby at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– It’s Saturday at the National Peanut Festival, and you know what that means Wiregrass! The Demolition Derby!. The derby will start at 2:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It will be held at the Bank Plus Arena. Gates are open from 10:00 a.m. to...
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
Local College’s closing due to weather

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Due to the incoming inclement weather, two local colleges have announced they will be closing early. Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus and Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula will close early today at 12:30 p.m. Wallace will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11 for...
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. While security has been increased, police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:. We have no reason...
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting

DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Dothan Saturday is now in custody after turning himself in, according to authorities. Dothan police say Mekhi Lawton, 18, was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place during the National Peanut Festival.
