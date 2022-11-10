Santa Margarita's Leigh Chien tops Southern California girls' golf championship

It was Santa Margarita domination on Thursday at the Southern California girls' golf championships at Brookside Golf Course.

The Eagles won the team title and Leigh Chien shot a five-under-part 68 to win the individual title.

Lauren Sammon finished second with a 70.

Arcadia finished second and Portola third.

They qualify for the state championships on Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club.

