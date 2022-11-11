JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there were no details about when an investigation might begin and what it would entail, nor what the ramifications of it might be. But an FBI probe into Israeli actions would be a rare, if not unprecedented, step. An American investigation would follow...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO