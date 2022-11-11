ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 4

Clint Cervenka
3d ago

I see a traffic Hazard happening already. just going down that way today. is out of control. damn I got hit twice. I think if I have to go to Costco I will hire a Uber cab. so the responsibility is on them. 2 weeks they say they're going to open up. they better have some good prices. for their opening. or it's just going to be another big box disaster we had in town. and another thing I should suggest do not let these people hang out on your property day and night. because they will trash everything they can put a spray can too. I can see the writing on the wall with all that graffiti. you watch it's going to happen. you better hire good security day and night. I think you made a mistake where you put this store in the first place. there's a lot of property up north of Twin View boulevard just off of Interstate 5 that should have been used instead. now you disaster on your hands. oh well it's your money your corporation. but without customers you will have nothing. LMAO

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

Woody's in Redding releases new Veterans Blend Beer

REDDING, Calif. — Woody's Brewing Co. is excited to announce its new Veterans Blend Beer which launched on Veterans Day. This new beer will raise funds for the Redding CalVet Home and HunterSeven Foundation. These organizations specialize in medical research and education specifically in the post-9/11 veteran cohort. Kurt...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Theory Coffee opens third shop in Redding Regional Airport

REDDING, Calif. — Theory Coffee Roasters broke new ground on Thursday, opening a brand new shop inside the Redding Regional Airport (RDD). The grand opening was held at 11:30 a.m., just beyond the TSA checkpoint, offering free drip coffee to guests before Theory Owner Sam LaRobardiere cut the ribbon to celebrate the progress made in collaboration by the airport and Theory.
REDDING, CA
tourcounsel.com

Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)

President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Spike the porcupine takes a stroll through Turtle Bay Exploration Park

REDDING. Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park held their weekly animal parade, where every Sunday they invite the public to join them in walking some of their fascinating animals around the park. On days when it's not the North American beaver that leads the parade it’s Spike the porcupine’s...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for almost 600 PG&E customers east of Redding Sunday

REDDING, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 588 PG&E customers east of Redding, in the Millville area, on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m. The original power restoration time was at about 5:45 p.m.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they have extinguished a mobile home fire at 17826 Apollo Ln. in Redding on Saturday. Redding Fire responded to a reported bedroom fire, and when they arrived at around 2:08 a.m., they said that they saw a fully involved fire. Firefighters...
REDDING, CA
tastecaliforniatravel.com

Garden of Lights Returns to Redding

TASTE News Service, November 11, 2022 -- The Sheraton Redding Hotel at the Sundial Bridge will host its third annual Redding Garden of Lights festival at Turtle Bay McConnell Botanical Gardens, with extended dates from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023. The festival was designed by renowned light artist...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire

WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
WEED, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation to host food distribution event ahead of holiday season

REDDING, Calif. - The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation will be hosting a drive-thru community food distribution event on Nov. 17. The third annual event will distribute food to 1,000 families in the local community before the holiday season. Food items will include turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole corn kernels, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement

This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Native American archaeological village found at Redding construction site

REDDING, Calif. — A Native American archaeological village were found at a Redding construction site on October 25. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, the Deputy Coroner Investigator was called to the site near Meadow View Drive around 9 a.m. for possible human remains. Because the location was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: I-5 open at Fawndale, Caltrans screening trucks for chains

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 8, 3:46 PM:. Traffic is slowing on Interstate 5, north of Redding, due to chain screenings in the Fawndale area. Caltrans says all vehicles are allowed to pass, however, all trucks and vehicles with trailers are being screened for chains at Exit 689.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Feelin' Like Fall This Week

The active weather has since moved on, leaving us with decreasing clouds tonight and a chilly start to Sunday. Lows will bottom out around the low to mid 30s, staying above freezing in the valley, but there is a chance for frost to develop. With that said, keep the jackets handy for the overnight hours if out and about tonight.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police shows support for 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department showed support for the RABA's 'Salute to Veterans' fundraising event. Donations were collected at the Cornerstone Community Bank on Thursday to benefit the Shasta County Veterans Office and its partner programs. The donations would help provide free bus passes to veterans in...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Sundial Bridge turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month

REDDING. Calif. — If you find yourself at the Sundial Bridge you might notice its lit blue. It's because November is Diabetes Awareness Month and the community is coming together to educate and share resources. According to a children's type one diabetes support group, 37.3 million Americans suffer from...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for recklessly starting the Saddle Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in connection with starting the Saddle Fire on Oct. 26 in the Happy Valley area, according to CAL FIRE Shasta Unit. CAL FIRE said it arrested Renee James, 25, on Wednesday after the Saddle Fire burned more than three acres and destroyed a travel trailer near Saddle Trail Road and Blue Horse Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy