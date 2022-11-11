I see a traffic Hazard happening already. just going down that way today. is out of control. damn I got hit twice. I think if I have to go to Costco I will hire a Uber cab. so the responsibility is on them. 2 weeks they say they're going to open up. they better have some good prices. for their opening. or it's just going to be another big box disaster we had in town. and another thing I should suggest do not let these people hang out on your property day and night. because they will trash everything they can put a spray can too. I can see the writing on the wall with all that graffiti. you watch it's going to happen. you better hire good security day and night. I think you made a mistake where you put this store in the first place. there's a lot of property up north of Twin View boulevard just off of Interstate 5 that should have been used instead. now you disaster on your hands. oh well it's your money your corporation. but without customers you will have nothing. LMAO
