Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Hundreds join Peoria’s women-led hiking group
PEORIA (25 News Now) - ‘Hike it Like it’s Hot’ started around one year ago but has already amassed over 700 members. It started when the group’s founder, Tara Vornkahl, returned to Peoria after spending some years traveling. She’d become an avid hiker and was excited to hike alongside some women who also shared the same love for the hobby but was not able to find a group that catered to only women, so she made one herself. Vornkahl said the group allowed women to feel safe and encourage each other to try new trails.
25newsnow.com
Teens honored in McLean County for community service
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The 2022 YICU Awards and the Youth Global Citizen Graduation were both held at Heartland Community College on Sunday. Both programs work to develop leadership skills and encourage teens to raise money to give back to non-profits in their community. 11 of the teenagers recognized raised $12,000 for their respective charities combined.
25newsnow.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ watch party sells out in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest movies of the year brought together dozens of Peoria residents earlier Sunday at Willow Knolls Mall. ‘Wakanda Forever’, the newest Marvel movie to grace the silver screen, is already bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. This was aided by an event organized by State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth, who sent out an open invitation to the event.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Veterans Day tradition running strong
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students at East Peoria High School took off from the starting line in an annual tradition to honor veterans. More than thirty members of the high school’s wrestling team joined in the yearly “Veterans Day Run.” The team ran from the high school, nearly two miles away to the East Peoria VFW.
25newsnow.com
Resident submits candidacy for Bloomington’s Ward 8
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A new candidate is entering the fold to run for Bloomington City Council. In a release Sunday, Kent made a formal announcement that he’s running for Ward 8 alderman in the April 4 consolidated election. You can read the full statement here:. Kent Lee...
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
25newsnow.com
Christmas shoppers wanted for East Peoria Vendor and Craft Fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Small business owners in East Peoria are looking for those who busy making their way down their Christmas list. Saturday was the first day for the Craft and Vendor Fair at the East Peoria Festival of Lights building. The vendors included jewelry by Swarovski, homemade...
25newsnow.com
Billboard campaign spreads awareness of help for abuse victims
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A series of new billboards are starting to appear around the Peoria area, with the goal of spreading the word about a program helping young victims of trauma and domestic violence. It’s part of the ‘Safe from the Start’ program, offered at Peoria’s own Center...
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
Discover Peoria pop-up shop opens for holiday season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for the holiday season, Discover Peoria is opening its seasonal pop-up shop. The pop-up shop is located at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. It offers a large variety of products from local small businesses and vendors under one roof. Items range from clothing to sweet treats, handcrafted goods, […]
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
25newsnow.com
Santa Claus Parade kicks off Friday, Nov. 25
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria tradition continues with the 135th annual Santa Claus Parade Friday, November 25. Scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m., Peoria Area Community Events boasts the parade as the longest continually-running holiday parade in the nation. The parade route begins at the Peoria Central Firehouse...
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
25newsnow.com
Celebrating heroes at the Peoria Veterans Day Parade
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Paradegoers braved the cold Friday morning to celebrate veterans from near and far. More than a dozen groups and floats made their way through Downtown Peoria to celebrate Veterans Day. When the parade stepped off at 10 a.m the temperature was just 36 with a wind chill in the 20′s.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
videtteonline.com
ISU alum's tragic passing creates Kristian Philpotts Memorial Scholarship for pre-vet students
Those who knew him described Kristian Philpotts as passionate, kind and someone with an immense love for animals. According to professor of agronomy and soil sciences Rob Rhykerd, in his time as a student, Kristian Philpotts made a lasting impression, not just as an exceptional student but as a generous person and leader.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Festival of Lights, parade kicks off Saturday night
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Central Illinois tradition will celebrate 38 years this Saturday. The Parade of Lights starts the 38th Festival of Lights - the parade will start at East Washington Street and Dolans Lane, continuing on Washington Street, turning left at the intersection with Camp Street.
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
wglt.org
Gold Star families dedicate Fallen Hero Wall of Honor in Bloomington
A new memorial in Bloomington honors nine soldiers from central Illinois who died in combat. Casper Brewing Company hosted Gold Star families for a Veterans Day unveiling of the Fallen Hero Wall of Honor. “For me, it’s to provide hope and healing to our Gold Star families,” said Frances Maddox,...
Comments / 0