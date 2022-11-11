Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Extra point: Defensive recovery key in Duke football's win against Virginia Tech
Duke bounced back after a slow start against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon to move to 7-3 and 4-2 in the ACC. The Blue Zone is here with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead after the win:. Three key takeaways. 1. Recovering from a slow opening. The first...
Chronicle
Duke women's soccer adjusts on the fly to overcome Radford's unique defensive scheme in NCAA tournament first round
One of the main priorities of defenses taking on the Blue Devils should be to shut down “two of the best forwards in the United States,” as Radford head coach Ben Sohrabi described Duke forwards freshman Kat Rader and sophomore Michelle Cooper. In their first-round NCAA tournament contest...
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball must remain strong defensively against Kansas
Tuesday night marks Duke's biggest test thus far, as it faces 2022 national champions Kansas in Indianapolis for the State Farm Champions Classic. Before the game, the Blue Zone analyzes three key points for the Blue Devils to shine:. Get big. Duke’s most notable advantage against Kansas comes in the...
Chronicle
In win against Virginia Tech, Duke football puts receiving depth on full display
Duke’s 24-7 victory Saturday against Virginia Tech was significant for many reasons for head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils—perhaps the best defensive performance of the season, 310 total yards for quarterback Riley Leonard, a seventh win after a combined five wins the two seasons prior. The most important, however, may be the depth they showed out wide.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Virginia Tech
After falling behind early to visiting Virginia Tech, Duke clawed its way back in a tight battle at Wallace Wade Stadium. With 30 minutes to play, the Blue Devils lead 10-7 in Durham. Five observations:. Leonard’s legs:. As has come to be expected from Duke’s sophomore quarterback, Riley Leonard...
Chronicle
Prop bets for Duke football vs. Virginia Tech
Duke (-9.5) vs. Virginia Tech. It’s a new era for the Blue Devils, and they are in it to win it. For the first time since 2018, Duke is bowl-eligible, and Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech serves to potentially heighten its resume. The Blue Devils have had a...
Chronicle
TECH WRECKED: Duke football downs Virginia Tech at home for third-straight win
Eight days after becoming bowl eligible in their win against Boston College, the Blue Devils returned to Durham and took down Virginia Tech 24-7. Duke, led by sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, fought back from an early 7-0 deficit. It took the lead in the second quarter and did not let up, holding the Hokies scoreless through for the rest of the game.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football keep winning streak alive against Virginia Tech?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. With a two-game winning streak to its name, Duke aims for its third straight Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke men's basketball dethrone Kansas in top-10 matchup at Champions Classic?
After starting off its season with back-to-back wins at home, No. 7 Duke travels to Indianapolis for a Champions Classic showdown with No. 6 Kansas. Before Tuesday night's 9:30 p.m. tipoff, our beat writers make their predictions for the first top-25 matchup of the season. Jonathan Levitan: Duke 58-55 With...
Chronicle
Duke women’s soccer races past Radford for NCAA tournament first-round win
Last year, Duke took 206 minutes to net its first four NCAA tournament goals. Saturday night, the Blue Devils reached that mark in less than a third as much time. No. 2-seed Duke beat Radford 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium to open the 2022 NCAA tournament, its seventh NCAA win by at least four goals in its last 10 postseasons. The Blue Devils nearly broke the game open on a pair of chances just five minutes in, but took another 20 minutes to get on the scoreboard—but once they started scoring, they couldn’t stop: Duke recorded all four of its goals within a 40-minute span, and forward Michelle Cooper nearly added two more. She finished with two goals and an assist, while striker Kat Rader and wing back Elle Piper recorded the other two scores. By full time, every healthy Blue Devil had seen the pitch (Grace Waktins and Julia Hannon were injured, while freshman Carina Lageyre has been shut down for the season with a reaggravated hamstring injury, head coach Robbie Church told The Chronicle).
Chronicle
'Different guys each day': Filipowski, Mitchell shoulder the burden for Duke men's basketball against USC Upstate
Fourteen Blue Devils saw the court against the Spartans. Eleven grabbed a board. Eleven scored. Five scored in double digits. Duke attacked USC Upstate from every angle and with every player. No one guy stole the show—and they didn’t have to. The Blue Devils’ balanced and diverse game plan allowed them to spread the ball and dominate the Spartans in every aspect of their 84-38 win at home Friday. And while this is, by all means, an incredibly talented Duke team with a high ceiling, it lacks the clear superstar, projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick powerhouse of some past rosters.
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski tallies second double-double in Duke men's basketball's domination of USC Upstate
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. After the Blue Devils' 84-38 defeat of USC Upstate, the Blue Zone breaks down Kyle Filipowski's second-straight double-double and the rest of Duke's performance:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. The freshman big...
Chronicle
Third-quarter run propels Duke women's basketball past Davidson on the road in defensive battle
DAVIDSON, N.C.—The Blue Devils traveled to Belk Arena Saturday to face off against Davidson in their first away game of the season. Coming off of a lopsided victory against Charleston Southern in which six Blue Devils scored in double digits and the team reached 100 points for the first time since 2016, Duke found itself in a defensive battle against the Wildcats.
