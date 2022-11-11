ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chronicle

In win against Virginia Tech, Duke football puts receiving depth on full display

Duke’s 24-7 victory Saturday against Virginia Tech was significant for many reasons for head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils—perhaps the best defensive performance of the season, 310 total yards for quarterback Riley Leonard, a seventh win after a combined five wins the two seasons prior. The most important, however, may be the depth they showed out wide.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Prop bets for Duke football vs. Virginia Tech

Duke (-9.5) vs. Virginia Tech. It’s a new era for the Blue Devils, and they are in it to win it. For the first time since 2018, Duke is bowl-eligible, and Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech serves to potentially heighten its resume. The Blue Devils have had a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Chronicle

TECH WRECKED: Duke football downs Virginia Tech at home for third-straight win

Eight days after becoming bowl eligible in their win against Boston College, the Blue Devils returned to Durham and took down Virginia Tech 24-7. Duke, led by sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, fought back from an early 7-0 deficit. It took the lead in the second quarter and did not let up, holding the Hokies scoreless through for the rest of the game.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke women’s soccer races past Radford for NCAA tournament first-round win

Last year, Duke took 206 minutes to net its first four NCAA tournament goals. Saturday night, the Blue Devils reached that mark in less than a third as much time. No. 2-seed Duke beat Radford 4-0 at Koskinen Stadium to open the 2022 NCAA tournament, its seventh NCAA win by at least four goals in its last 10 postseasons. The Blue Devils nearly broke the game open on a pair of chances just five minutes in, but took another 20 minutes to get on the scoreboard—but once they started scoring, they couldn’t stop: Duke recorded all four of its goals within a 40-minute span, and forward Michelle Cooper nearly added two more. She finished with two goals and an assist, while striker Kat Rader and wing back Elle Piper recorded the other two scores. By full time, every healthy Blue Devil had seen the pitch (Grace Waktins and Julia Hannon were injured, while freshman Carina Lageyre has been shut down for the season with a reaggravated hamstring injury, head coach Robbie Church told The Chronicle).
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

'Different guys each day': Filipowski, Mitchell shoulder the burden for Duke men's basketball against USC Upstate

Fourteen Blue Devils saw the court against the Spartans. Eleven grabbed a board. Eleven scored. Five scored in double digits. Duke attacked USC Upstate from every angle and with every player. No one guy stole the show—and they didn’t have to. The Blue Devils’ balanced and diverse game plan allowed them to spread the ball and dominate the Spartans in every aspect of their 84-38 win at home Friday. And while this is, by all means, an incredibly talented Duke team with a high ceiling, it lacks the clear superstar, projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick powerhouse of some past rosters.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Third-quarter run propels Duke women's basketball past Davidson on the road in defensive battle

DAVIDSON, N.C.—The Blue Devils traveled to Belk Arena Saturday to face off against Davidson in their first away game of the season. Coming off of a lopsided victory against Charleston Southern in which six Blue Devils scored in double digits and the team reached 100 points for the first time since 2016, Duke found itself in a defensive battle against the Wildcats.
DAVIDSON, NC

