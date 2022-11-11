Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice
Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
Cape Gazette
Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26
Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
wdiy.org
What Does Sustainable Aquaculture Look Like in Delaware’s Rehoboth Bay?
Researchers at Delaware State University are partnering with oyster farmers to measure water quality in Rehoboth Bay. WHYY’s Zoe Read took a boat ride with researchers from the HBCU, and oyster farmer Mark Casey. (Original air-date: 11/9/22)
delawarepublic.org
Milford School District releases timeline for middle school renovations
An abandoned school in Milford is finally getting a major makeover. Milford Middle School - built 93 years ago - has sat abandoned since 2012. Milford School District chief financial officer Sara Croce says that’s about to change though, thanks to a capital referendum passed in Oct. 2021 authorizing the funds for a major renovation after multiple failed efforts.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth mobile home fire under investigation
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A mobile home in the Rehoboth Beach area was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. We’re told crews responded to the Love Creek Park community at around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. No...
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
dsp.delaware.gov
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
Cape Gazette
Water tower under construction behind Beacon Middle School
Work is well underway to build a new 1 million-gallon water tower on Mulberry Knoll Road behind Beacon Middle School. According to signage on the property, the South Rehoboth Elevated Water Storage Tank is being constructed by Tidewater Utilities Inc., with $5 million in funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
WBOC
Crisfield Looks to Jumpstart Economy, Improve Lifestyle
The Crab Capital of the World has found itself in the doldrums in recent years. "The economy isn't real well in Crisfield. We're short on new businesses," said Crisfield business owner Danny Nelson.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line
First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
fox29.com
State police: Child, 10, suffering 'serious' injuries after shooting in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A 10-year-old became the victim of a shooting this weekend in Sussex County, and is now being treated for serious injuries, according to Delaware State Police. Police say the child suffered a gunshot to the upper body, and was transported to a local hospital. However, their...
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware
READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools to waive application fee thru Dec. 31
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. The $100 application fee for new students submitting applications by Saturday, Dec. 31, will be waived. Waiting lists for applicants are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and set a time to speak with an enrollment coordinator by going to delmarvachristian.org/apply.
Fired Woodbine, NJ, State Worker Sues Over Religious Exemption for COVID Vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
