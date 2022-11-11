ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice

Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Santa to visit Lewes on Small Business Saturday Nov. 26

Santa will take a break from his work at the North Pole with a special trip to Lewes on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. He’ll arrive at 12:30 p.m. via the Cape Water Taxi at City Dock in 1812 Park. The public is invited to greet him as he...
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford School District releases timeline for middle school renovations

An abandoned school in Milford is finally getting a major makeover. Milford Middle School - built 93 years ago - has sat abandoned since 2012. Milford School District chief financial officer Sara Croce says that’s about to change though, thanks to a capital referendum passed in Oct. 2021 authorizing the funds for a major renovation after multiple failed efforts.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth mobile home fire under investigation

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A mobile home in the Rehoboth Beach area was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. We’re told crews responded to the Love Creek Park community at around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in less than 20 minutes. No...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Cape Gazette

Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population

Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Water tower under construction behind Beacon Middle School

Work is well underway to build a new 1 million-gallon water tower on Mulberry Knoll Road behind Beacon Middle School. According to signage on the property, the South Rehoboth Elevated Water Storage Tank is being constructed by Tidewater Utilities Inc., with $5 million in funding from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex

OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
TOWNSEND, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

First State Compassion adds to Betty’s edibles line

First State Compassion is offering custom formulations of Betty’s Eddies fruit chew line of medical marijuana edibles. The new products use cannabis, supporting cannabinoids and natural herbs, vitamins, and supplements. Betty Good Times is available in two flavors, strawberry and peach mango, these “Anytime Eddie” chews are only infused...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Marchers say no to park restaurant

Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
LEWES, DE
sanatogapost.com

Redner’s to Open New Fresh Market in Delaware

READING PA – Redner’s Markets – which operates stores locally in Lower Pottsgrove, Boyertown, Douglassville, Phoenixville, and Collegeville – is preparing to open its newest store, a Redner’s Fresh Market, on Nov. 17 (2022; Thursday) at 8 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting in Lewes DE.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Delmarva Christian Schools to waive application fee thru Dec. 31

Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. The $100 application fee for new students submitting applications by Saturday, Dec. 31, will be waived. Waiting lists for applicants are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and set a time to speak with an enrollment coordinator by going to delmarvachristian.org/apply.
MILTON, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Fired Woodbine, NJ, State Worker Sues Over Religious Exemption for COVID Vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy