Mockingbird recalls over 100,000 strollers over concerns children could fall out

By Andrea Blanco
 4 days ago

Mockingbird has recalled hundreds of thousands of strollers over concerns that manufacturer problems could cause children to fall.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission , Mockingbird received 138 reports of cracks in the frames of its single-to-double strollers that led to eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children.

The nearly 149,000 strollers in question were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com.

The affected carriages, sold from March 2020 to September 2022, retailed between $395 and $450. They are made of aluminium and are black or silver coloured.

The safety commission stated in the recall that the “lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchases,” the statement read.

The recall only includes strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602.

Customers can find the lot number on the label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame.

