Delaware State

Wbaltv.com

TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?

Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
Cape Gazette

Look for the silver lining with new surf-fishing permit rules

Boy oh boy, did Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn M. Garvin stir up a hornets’ nest when he announced the new rules for the surf-fishing permits in 2023. I am always amazed that so many people adopt the negative outlook to anything new instead of taking a few moments to read the new rules and look for the positive side.
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's online recycling database is live

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control relaunches the recycling information database, Recyclopedia. The Recyclopedia is a one-stop-shop for anyone in the state to learn how to dispose of items. It seeks to improve recycling in the First State by helping Delawareans and visitors know what is acceptable to recycle, and where they can do it.
Terry Mansfield

Fun Things To Do In Delaware

Delaware offers many fun attractions despite being the second smallest state in the country. A view of the beach at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware looking north at Delaware Avenue.By Dough4872 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
firststateupdate.com

Two Vehicles Catch Fire In Pike Creek Saturday

Just after 6:00 Saturday morning firefighters from the Mill Creek Fire Company responded to the 3200 block of Fairway Drive in Pike Creek for reports of a vehicle fire. As crews responded to the scene firefighters from Aetna, Hose Hook, and Ladder were dispatched to assist after dispatchers received calls that multiple vehicles were on fire.
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter

The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
fox29.com

I-95 South crash: Several lanes shut down near Center City

OLD CITY - A crash on Interstate 95 shut down several southbound lanes early Saturday morning. The crash occurred between the Callowhill exit and Columbus Boulevard, affecting access to Center City, about 5:30 in the morning. All lanes were shut down when the accident happened and as crews began clearing...
WHYY

Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
