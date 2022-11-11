ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont Army Guard members reflect on career paths

Gregory Knight was a kid without direction when he decided to join the military. Nearly 40 years later, he’s risen to the rank of Major General and holds the highest military position in the Vermont.

“Opportunities just came,” said Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont Army National Guard. “Here I am doing this job and have a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees and that’s all because of the opportunities the military provides.”

“You have to have the desire to serve. You need to have a work ethic and some level of discipline.”

Sergeant Major Charles Palmer joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 1996. A native of rural Pennsylvania, he said for a young person with few prospects, the military opened up a world of possibilities.

“[I got to see] so many different places, so many cultures,” said Palmer, who has served around the world, including Germany, Kuwait and Africa. “It’s neat that not only do you get to see it but you get to interact with it in on a level that tourism doesn’t do.”

Palmer said folks shouldn’t be shy about asking veterans about their experiences on Veterans Day.

“We love to tell our story,” Palmer says. “And demystify it. I can’t say enough about the incredible experience I have, and I love to share that with folks.”

