Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
digitalspy.com
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner on the Other Rogue One Characters Worthy of Prequels
With Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy having worked extensively on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the filmmaker was quite invested in the journey of many of that film's characters, with Gilroy recently recalling how he could also see Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso or Riz Ahmed's Bodhi Rook being complex enough characters to earn their own prequel series. Given how long the development process has been for Andor to be released, we likely shouldn't expect to see any such projects be developed focusing on either character, with Gilroy's comments largely reflecting how rich those characters' journeys were before what we saw in Rogue One. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Where does ‘Black Panther’ sequel rank among all Marvel movies?
Sure to be a blockbuster hit, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened on November 11 to tremendous anticipation, coming as it does after the original “Black Panther” made history at the box office and at the Oscars as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture (it won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, making it the first MCU film to win any Oscar). That, of course, raised the bar for part two. So where does it rank out of the dozens of MCU movies? Click through the photo gallery above to see...
ComicBook
Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc
Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
‘Star Wars’ and Studio Ghibli Have Made a Baby Yoda Animated Short
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have joined forces for the animated short film “Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies,” marking one of the most auspicious — and adorable — creative partnerships for either entity. The hand-drawn short film, which debuted on Nov. 12 on Disney+, brings together the adorable alien child Grogu from “The Mandalorian” and the anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning masterpiece “Spirited Away.” The short is the directorial debut of Katsuya Kondo, a veteran Studio Ghibli animator who has served as the animation director on Miyazaki’s features “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and “Ponyo.” The simple, three-minute film begins with Grogu...
ComicBook
Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot With Margot Robbie Possibly Shelved By Disney
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot is dead in the water. The Harley Quinn actress is a hot commodity, becoming one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood. Along with starring in big-budget theatrical films like Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Birds of Prey, she also has new projects on the way like Babylon and Barbie. Margot Robbie was attached to a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney back in 2020. The film would have existed in the same world as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. However, this new Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Robbie is no longer moving forward.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
Fans Think Avatar: The Way Of Water's Trailer Puts Black Panther 2's Visuals To Shame
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has attained impressive critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes and earned one of the highest weekend openings of 2022 at the box office (via Deadline). But despite all the success it has experienced, some fans have made the bold claims that the MCU sequel's visuals may not necessarily be on par with what was showcased in the "Avatar: The Way of the Water" trailer that played before the movie.
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Lucasfilm Confirms Live-Action Adaptation Plans for Fan-Favorite Story
The future of the Star Wars universe remains a huge mystery to a lot of fans and if you've been following the franchise post-Skywalker saga, you're very much aware that Disney and Lucasfilm have shifted their focus momentarily to stories taking place in different eras from the past. Well, it...
Comments / 0