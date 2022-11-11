Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC
One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com
Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible
Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
pethelpful.com
'Unfriendly' Horse's Unbreakable Bond With 3-Year-Old Is Just Beautiful
We always feel bad when animals get labels that say they're aggressive or unfriendly because, in a way, people start to look down on them. That just completely breaks our hearts. We don't like to use those words because who knows, maybe they just need a little extra love. That's...
pethelpful.com
Scared Horse Rescued From Auction Came With an Unexpected Surprise
We will forever be amazed and inspired by people like TikTok user @explorewithbecca_ who rescue animals. It takes a special person to do this. They need to have endless love and patience as the animals adjust to a new home. And those traits are exactly what this TikToker showed after...
pethelpful.com
Woman Lets in 'Grumpy' Stray Cat to Escape the Rain and People Are Invested
Have you ever thought about what happens to all the stay animals when the weather gets bad? Where do they find coverage from the rain or snow? Are they warm enough? Can they still find water? The list goes on and on. Luckily, there are some people like TikTok user...
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com
Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches
It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Don't you just love dogs and puppies? This Golden Retriever went viral on YouTube for her reactions to others animals and we can't get over the cuteness overload. The dog, Bailey, has the most genuine interactions with her environment and garners millions of views from over 500,000 subscribers. Each video...
Upworthy
Two-year-old convinces mom to adopt deaf stray after falling in love through bedroom window
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 18, 2022. It has since been updated. There's nothing 2-year-old Lillian loves more than watching her neighbor, Thom McCallum, walk his dogs. Every day she waits eagerly by her window to see McCallum walk by with his dogs so she can go and say hello to them. But the day she first saw, Moz, a scrawny little pup, she immediately fell in love. Everyone in the street knows McCallum is a "foster papa" who loves to foster dogs. He has helped find forever homes in his neighborhood for many foster animals. When he found Moz, he says the pup was "a mess" and "in shock." Moz is a deaf pup who McCallum described as "this scrawny, hairless, weird-looking stray,” reported The Dodo.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyance Over Dad Being in Her 'Special Spot' Is Just Epic
Everyone has their preferred seat in the house. It's the spot you like to settle in when the family is sitting around the tv for movie night or when everyone sits down for dinner at the end of the day. One pet had her special spot taken over by another family member, and the result is too good.
pethelpful.com
Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College
When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Lounges With the Cats on the Cat Tree Like It's NBD
Here we go again with animals and their "if I fits, I sits" mentality. Luna, this big beautiful Pit Bull, decided her cat housemates don't deserve the comfiest spot in the house and has claimed the highest perch as her own. The only question is, how exactly did she get up there?
pethelpful.com
Video of Pit Bull Falling in Love With Mom's Foster Puppies Is Too Sweet
Breed stereotypes are all too real--especially when it comes to Pit Bulls--so we love a precious video like this that helps debunk the myths about these dogs. In truth, they can be the biggest love bugs! Bamse is one Pittie boy who adores the foster puppies his mom takes in, and it's just the sweetest thing.
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel
We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.
pethelpful.com
Amazing Double Amputee Cat Jumps Like a True Champion
When considering adopting a cat, or if your own feline friend has experienced a traumatic injury, you may be afraid or concerned your fur baby won't be able to live a long and active life. On the contrary cats adjust to a three or two-legged lifestyle amazingly well and many disabled cats are able to jump, run and climb and play – and live a completely full and happy life.
pethelpful.com
Miniature Pincher's Reaction to Getting Kisses From Mom Is Everything
There is an inherent need to get love and positive attention from one's mom, and there is no better feeling than receiving this. Dog parents understand this well because many of our pups are in constant demand of our affection, just like one dog in this video that the internet can't get enough of.
Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out
This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
