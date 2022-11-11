Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 18, 2022. It has since been updated. There's nothing 2-year-old Lillian loves more than watching her neighbor, Thom McCallum, walk his dogs. Every day she waits eagerly by her window to see McCallum walk by with his dogs so she can go and say hello to them. But the day she first saw, Moz, a scrawny little pup, she immediately fell in love. Everyone in the street knows McCallum is a "foster papa" who loves to foster dogs. He has helped find forever homes in his neighborhood for many foster animals. When he found Moz, he says the pup was "a mess" and "in shock." Moz is a deaf pup who McCallum described as "this scrawny, hairless, weird-looking stray,” reported The Dodo.

