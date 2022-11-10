ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Eric Joyce holds lead over appointed Oceanside Councilmember Kori Jensen

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Eric Joyce maintained his lead over appointed Oceanside City Councilmember Kori Jensen with the latest election results released Thursday.

Joyce, 36, is a special education teacher and Oceanside Unified School District board member who has lived in the city for 13 years. Jensen, 58, is a businesswoman and substance abuse counselor appointed to the City Council in January 2021 to serve the two years remaining in the District 1 term of Councilmember Esther Sanchez after Sanchez was elected mayor.

Despite his lead of 39 percent to Jensen's 34 percent of the vote, Joyce said Thursday he would wait for the final results from the county Registrar of Voters Office.

"I would never declare victory until the very end," Joyce said. "Although, I was optimistic from the start. I'm thrilled to work for the people of Oceanside, if that turns out to be the result."

He thoroughly enjoyed the campaign trail and spent a lot of time meeting people, he said.

"I loved talking to people one-on-one, having those conversations, but I'm ready to end the campaign and spend some time with my family."

Jensen did not respond to a text message requesting her comments Thursday afternoon.

Questions about Jensen's background and especially her residence created an issue for her from the start. County tax records showed she listed a Carlsbad address as her primary residence, but she said a North Pacific Street house listed as a vacation rental was where she lived and that she's been an Oceanside resident on and off since 1964.

Joyce was one of four challengers on the District 1 ballot. During his campaign he emphasized his work on the school board, where he helped balance a $200 million budget, and his efforts to promote civic engagement and a sustainable community.

Also in Oceanside, Richard Robinson led Daniel Dominguez by 55 percent to 45 percent for the District 2 seat held by Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez, who did not seek re-election.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

