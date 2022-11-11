ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads guilty to cockfighting

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNSLU_0j6fhBiS00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Calderon-Campos attended an event where 15 roosters fought to win a $5,000 purse on Feb. 12.

In April, law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Ortega-Martinez’s residence and found about 250 roosters, 250 razor-sharp steel blades that tie to the birds’ legs, vitamins and supplements and training mitts that are commonly used for training roosters, according to the DOJ.

Both men were arrested on April 26, according to the Department of Justice. Six other Kern residents were arrested on suspicion of various drug trafficking offenses.

Ortega-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3, 2023, according to department officials. He faces a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and five years in prison.

According to officials, charges are pending against Calderon-Campos.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Preliminary hearing for Bakersfield doctor pushed back to February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to order a Bakersfield doctor to stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-February. Dr. Jason Helliwell is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14. The hearing had been scheduled Monday morning. Helliwell and two others were […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County gang operation puts 46 behind bars

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-day Tulare County operation prompted by a spike in gang violence resulted in numerous arrests and seizure of illegal drugs, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on November 10th and 11th they organized a multi-agency operation with various Tulare County police departments that encompassed the entire […]
KGET

Woman arrested after multi-county police chase

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department. Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested at vehicle ‘sideshow’ events over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police made dozens of arrests and impounded numerous vehicles at multiple “sideshow” events over the weekend where participants blocked streets to perform stunts. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Ming Avenue and Stine Road and arrested two adults and a juvenile and impounded a vehicle, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested in connection with convenience store robberies: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23. Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Felon convicted in Tulare County shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of firing shots into a car and injuring a passenger last year, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On October 1, officials said a jury convicted 32-year-old Frankie Julian Ponce for assault with a firearm and being a felon in […]
thesungazette.com

Body found in orchard in Earlimart

Around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 6, The Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart for a body found in an orchard. When Deputies arrived, they learned someone riding by on a bicycle spotted the body of the man. TCSO detectives were called out and have taken over the investigation. They are treating the death as suspicious.
EARLIMART, CA
YourCentralValley.com

80k fentanyl pills seized, 6 arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department seized thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs while serving a search warrant in South Bakersfield Monday night. Around 9:50 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant at a home on Springfield Avenue between Marcy Street and Walton Drive, according to Bakersfield Police Department officials. During […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department. Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe. Once they arrived on the scene where […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD investigating officers’ use of force against teen suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting an investigation into the use of force — including multiple baton strikes — by officers who took two 17-year-old burglary suspects into custody last month. As with all incidents involving use of force by officers, an investigation began immediately after the Oct. 23 incident, which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Rosedale Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed man outside the Rosedale Inn. Gary Jennings, 29, was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 50 years to life in prison at his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Heart Hospital shooter gets 20 years, four months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago. Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy