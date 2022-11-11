Man pleads guilty to cockfighting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is residing in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of roosters and fighting them on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

Horacio Ortega-Martinez, 35, of Mexico, communicated with Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, who is being charged separately, for illegal cockfighting events in February, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Calderon-Campos attended an event where 15 roosters fought to win a $5,000 purse on Feb. 12.

In April, law enforcement agencies served a warrant at Ortega-Martinez’s residence and found about 250 roosters, 250 razor-sharp steel blades that tie to the birds’ legs, vitamins and supplements and training mitts that are commonly used for training roosters, according to the DOJ.

Both men were arrested on April 26, according to the Department of Justice. Six other Kern residents were arrested on suspicion of various drug trafficking offenses.

Ortega-Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3, 2023, according to department officials. He faces a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and five years in prison.

According to officials, charges are pending against Calderon-Campos.

