Aldermen give CTA president cordial welcome after complaining of his previous no-shows

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- After an angry invitation, Chicago City Council members gave Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter a cordial reception at a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Some aldermen had been incensed that Carter sent his top aides to recent hearings but did not come himself.

But this time he appeared before the Transportation Committee to discuss concerns about crime and cleanliness on trains and buses, among other things.



The tone of the questioning was polite. Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), for instance, urged Carter to hire more people to do maintenance on the system.

Several questioners, like downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42 nd ), said they want to see improvements in safety, cleanliness and maintenance before they commit money to a Red Line extension.

For his part, Carter promised improvements and said he wants to improve communications with the City Council.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram