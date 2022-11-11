How you can sample wine from 14 different Fresno County wineries this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three times a year, local vintners and distillers host the Fresno County Wine Journey, an event aimed to showcase 18 different award-winning local wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

Greg Bergersen and the staff at Solitary Cellars collectively have over 100 years in law enforcement.

However, winemaking was a recent undertaking — and it came with very humble beginnings.

“It started in my bedroom I used to make wine as a hobby with kits that I would purchase on the internet. And I was a wine club member at a local winery and kind of a perk they would allow me to bring my wines in or they’d run it through their lab,” says Bergersen.

Bergersen along with co-owner Rick Quesada are former correctional lieutenants in the state’s toughest prisons.

From its wine club “the chain gang” to red blend names such as code three, and even a makeshift prison cell, Bergersen says they want to transfer the same values from law enforcement to customer service.

“So, it’s that kind of mentality of you take care of people, you engage people, and it’s kind of rolled into the wine industry as well.”

The wines showcase the state’s varietals with the Barbera wine, which is made with grapes from the Shenandoah Valley, the chardonnay and pinot noir which use grapes from the Santa Lucia Highlands, and the Syrah featuring grapes that are grown near Kerman.

“I wanted to pick fruit from various areas of California since California is known as a wind state.”

The 18 wineries taking part in the Fresno County Wine Journey include:

A. Nonini Winery

Cardella Winery

Engelmann Cellars

Fresno State Winery

Gibson Wine Company

Kings River Winery

LoMac Winery

Marian Farms

​Maréchal Vineyards

Moravia Wines

Ramos Torres Winery

Simonian Farms

Solitary Cellars

Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company

Valley Oak Winery​

Ziveli Winery

559 Beer

