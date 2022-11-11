ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bremen, OH

WDTN

New Bremen volleyball wins 3rd state title in 6 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal. Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title […]
NEW BREMEN, OH
Times-Bulletin

Pratt, Phillips lead Van Wert past undefeated West Holmes

MARION — Just keep finding a way to win. That's exactly what Van Wert did in the their regional semifinal victory over previously undefeated West Holmes 40-35 on Saturday night at Harding Stadium. After originally holding a 21-0 lead, the Cougars went down 35-34 to the Knights with 5:11...
VAN WERT, OH
High School Football PRO

Sidney, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-11:03 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue. -3:16 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were involved in a pursuit in the 20000 block of state Route 47. SATURDAY. -11:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 17000...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Register to win with Dayton CBC

DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Senior spotlight

Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
Sidney Daily News

White, fluffy snow falls

The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow. The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday. Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5

DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
VAN WERT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua

SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua. According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Spirit EMS record

Nov. 6-12 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Four of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents

Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.
SIDNEY, OH

