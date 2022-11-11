Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bremen volleyball wins 3rd state title in 6 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The New Bremen volleyball team set their sights on winning a state championship at the beginning of the season, but they didn’t tell anyone else about their distant goal. Saturday afternoon the Cardinals did just that, sweeping Monroeville in three straight sets to claim the program’s third Div. 4 state title […]
Marion Local football keeps rolling with 35-3 win over Versailles in regional semifinal
The Flyers scored the last 35 points of the game
Times-Bulletin
Pratt, Phillips lead Van Wert past undefeated West Holmes
MARION — Just keep finding a way to win. That's exactly what Van Wert did in the their regional semifinal victory over previously undefeated West Holmes 40-35 on Saturday night at Harding Stadium. After originally holding a 21-0 lead, the Cougars went down 35-34 to the Knights with 5:11...
Sidney, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sidney Daily News
County record
-11:03 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of Russell Road and St. Marys Avenue. -3:16 a.m.: pursuit. Deputies were involved in a pursuit in the 20000 block of state Route 47. SATURDAY. -11:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 17000...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
Sidney Daily News
Register to win with Dayton CBC
DAYTON — Help boost the Thanksgiving holiday week blood supply and the special need for type O negative blood by donating Friday, Nov. 18, or Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Dayton Community Blood Center Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive...
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Jim Palmisano from Sidney has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since 2019. “I enjoy volunteering for the many events we have here at the Center. The fitness room is another reason I like coming and the people are great and they have something for everyone,” said Palmisano when asked about his favorite things at the Senior Center.
Sidney Daily News
White, fluffy snow falls
The first snow for the upcoming winter season fell on Ohio Saturday. Flowers, which were still in bloom, were suddenly covered with snow. The Christmas decorations surround the Shelby County Courthouse, along with the trees, were covered with snow Saturday. Snow covered tree limbs line the Great Miami River Saturday.
Sidney Daily News
Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5
DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Sidney Daily News
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
SIDNEY — A vehicle stolen from Fayette County was spotted in Sidney and the driver was appreheneded following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Piqua. According to Sgt. Jeremy M. Lorenzo, the patrol supervisor of the Sidney Police Department, Thomas A. Mason, 23, was arrested and is being charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Nov. 6-12 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s three more than the week prior. Four of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
1 dead, multiple injured after overnight crash on I-675 SB
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and five are injured after an overnight crash on I-675 southbound. According to Centerville Police, a call came in at 3:40 a.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Six people were inside of the vehicle. Everyone was transported to the hospital. One person was confirmed […]
Sidney Daily News
Landings of Sidney honors veteran residents
Residents at Landings of Sidney and Wilson Health Hospice celebrated Veterans Day on Friday by presenting certificates and pins to residents that have served in the U.S. miltary. Col. Gary Councell, retired U.S. Army, and Lisa Heston from Wilson Health Hospice presented pins to the following residents: Michael Biggerstaff, Army and Navy; Paul Blakely, Marine Corps; Donald Brautigan, Army; Robert Coons, Army; Bernard Doseck, Navy; Richard Ervin, Army; Roger Frazier, Air Force; Glenn Hicks, Army and Air Force; Jeremiah Kain, Navy; Norbert Magoto, Army; Phillip Myers, Navy; Steven Wendling, Army; and Richard Wilson, Marine Corps.
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
