Sherman tank crew members honored ahead of Veterans Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The legendary Sherman tank was introduced onto the battlefield during World War II 80 years ago as a crucial weapon in liberating the world from a darkness that is still unimaginable.

Ahead of Veterans Day, those who crewed those Shermans were honored at the Museum of American Armor.

But it may well be the last call for such a tribute because few of the tens of thousands of GIs who crewed these tanks are still alive.

Nevertheless, Sgt. Julius Fiorini, 99, of West Babylon and James “Jim” Andreadis, 96, of Huntington, both wear their WWII veterans’ hats as a source of pride and hope their legacy lives in history classes taught to younger generations.

Not only on Veterans Day but every day, an emphatic thank you to our service members goes a long way.

