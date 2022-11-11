ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

newyorkcitynews.net

Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
HARTFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Risk of Injury Charge for New Canaan Woman, 62

Police last week arrested a 62-year-old New Canaan woman by warrant and charged her with risk of injury to a child. On May 20, the state Department of Children and Families contacted police regarding a report of suspected child abuse they’d received from Norwalk Hospital, officials said. The suspect...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested with fentanyl

NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
NEW LONDON, CT
AdWeek

Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV

Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
High School Football PRO

Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Hamden High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for fallen officers one month later

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - One month ago, two Bristol Police officers were gunned down after being ambushed by a man with an assault weapon. Tonight, to honor them, a vigil was held outside the Bristol Police Department. “It’s such a heartbreaking situation.... so heartbreaking for everyone,” said Allen Yandow, Bristol....
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

70 Darien school staff left in 2021. In response, the district approved a contract raising wages by $6M.

DARIEN — After more than 70 teachers left the district in a single year, the Board of Education agreed with the teachers union that something needed to be done. This week, the school board approved a three-year contract with Darien educators that will cost the district a total of $6 million but gives teachers the biggest increase in salaries in more than a decade and the highest starting salary among districts of comparable size and affluence.
DARIEN, CT

