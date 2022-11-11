Read full article on original website
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
newyorkcitynews.net
Ex-Yale coach imprisoned for 5 months in college admissions scandal
BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Meredith, 54, who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal and helped investigators discover the...
'How did he get onto campus?' | University of Saint Joseph's safety under scrutiny in light of campus shooting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the wake of a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus in West Hartford last Friday, questions are swirling about how public safety handled an incident that led up to it. The shooting was related to a love triangle. Based on police documents,...
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Eyewitness News
Unsolved murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
newcanaanite.com
Risk of Injury Charge for New Canaan Woman, 62
Police last week arrested a 62-year-old New Canaan woman by warrant and charged her with risk of injury to a child. On May 20, the state Department of Children and Families contacted police regarding a report of suspected child abuse they’d received from Norwalk Hospital, officials said. The suspect...
'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday. 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.
Westport teacher fired for 'inappropriate comments' made in hidden camera video
WESTPORT, Conn. — A teacher at a Westport school was fired after a hidden camera video after a hidden camera posted online revealed him making "inappropriate comments" about his students. FOX61 obtained a letter sent home to the Green Farms Academy community, that was sent to students and families...
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
Journal Inquirer
Windsor man arrested with fentanyl
NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
AdWeek
Hartford Reporter Tony Terzi Leaving Local TV
Tony Terzi is leaving Hartford, Ct., Fox affiliate WTIC to work in local government. Terzi announced the move on social media by saying his new office was Meriden City Hall in Meriden, Ct. “After a long, rewarding career in television news and radio, I am excited to announce I am...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Bridgeport gets new police chief after controversy that last leader rigged exam to get job
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s biggest city will soon have a new top cop. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced on Thursday that Roderick Porter will be the department’s next police chief. “I just want to say how thankful I am for this opportunity and how aware I am of the importance of this opportunity,” Porter […]
East Hartford Man Reported Missing By Family Found Dead In Glastonbury
A missing Connecticut man who had been the subject of a Silver Alert has been found dead. On Saturday, Nov. 12, East Hartford Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who was reported missing by his family, said Office Marc Caruso, of the East Hartford Police. Caruso said...
Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Eyewitness News
WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box. AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for fallen officers one month later
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - One month ago, two Bristol Police officers were gunned down after being ambushed by a man with an assault weapon. Tonight, to honor them, a vigil was held outside the Bristol Police Department. “It’s such a heartbreaking situation.... so heartbreaking for everyone,” said Allen Yandow, Bristol....
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
darientimes.com
70 Darien school staff left in 2021. In response, the district approved a contract raising wages by $6M.
DARIEN — After more than 70 teachers left the district in a single year, the Board of Education agreed with the teachers union that something needed to be done. This week, the school board approved a three-year contract with Darien educators that will cost the district a total of $6 million but gives teachers the biggest increase in salaries in more than a decade and the highest starting salary among districts of comparable size and affluence.
Police: Waterbury man charged with raping a minor
Police say they have arrested Axell Enrique Orellana Flores.
