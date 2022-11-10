ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app

Elon Musk says he has fired a Twitter engineer who publicly argued him over the way the app works.The confrontation when Mr Musk apologised for the fact that his Android app is “super slow in many countries”. He suggested that was because the app was badly written.A Twitter engineer who worked on the app then quote tweeted Mr Musk’s post, and claimed it was wrong. Eric Frohnhoefer said he has been working on Twitter’s Android app for around six years and “can say this is wrong”.While Mr Frohnhoefer admitted there is “plenty of room for performance improvements on Android”,...
TheConversationAU

Super funds should use their substantial holdings for public good

Last month Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled the National Housing Accord, intended to build a million new homes in Australia. Part of the plan is to encourage superannuation funds to invest in social and affordable housing. The proposal was met with criticism from some quarters, with critics arguing Australia’s superannuation savings belongs to its members: it is their money, not Labor’s play money. These critics are forgetting it was not so long ago people’s taxes (which can also be seen as “their” money) paid everyone’s pensions. And while in consolidated revenue on their way to keeping us in comfort in our old...
WGAU

The underground map helping thirsty World Cup fans find alcohol in Qatar

DOHA — The Mulberry Tavern is tucked away inside a five-star hotel off a side road in Qatar’s most exclusive district. Technically, it serves a country whose religion prohibits alcohol, but its menu lists over 100 alcoholic drinks. Its servers hustle $15 draft beers, $23 cocktails and $113 bottles of wine to tables adorned with the flags of World Cup participants. And, with Western music humming and kickoff approaching, it is bracing itself.
The Guardian

Impose climate tax on fossil fuel giants, media groups urge

Dozens of media organisations from around the world have published a joint editorial article calling for a windfall tax on the biggest fossil fuel companies. The funds raised should be redistributed to poorer, vulnerable countries, the editorial says, as they are suffering the worst impacts of the climate crisis despite having done the least to cause it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy