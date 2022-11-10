Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
Raising Awareness for The Mental Health Needs of our Veterans
When it comes to the impact of military service on the mental health of veterans, the statistics are alarming. One in five veterans will experience mental health problems during or after their service to our country, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression and anxiety, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Community leads way in forming Public Health Nursing Association
As World War I came to an end, the American Red Cross, just as today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter. By 1918, the pursuit of...
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
“Handle with Care” initiative makes its way across the Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School districts and law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are working together to help students in distress through the “Handle with Care” initiative. School and law enforcement officials said this initiative is an additional layer of support for students. “When a student experiences a traumatic event it’s […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
kurv.com
Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service
Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services. The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS...
Donna HS coach of 30 years dies from stroke; family organizes fundraiser
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a former Rio Grande Valley high school coach is raising funds after he died Tuesday. Juan Carlos Martinez, 55, worked as a soccer and football coach at Donna High School for 30 years but Martinez suffered a stroke and seizure in September, losing the ability to move the […]
riograndeguardian.com
De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.
My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services report two more COVID-19-related deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the deceased, one is a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a Mission woman over the age of 70. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,035 since the start of the pandemic. […]
KRGV
UTRGV shares financial aid guidance after judge blocks student debt relief program
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is giving new guidance to students now that the student loan forgiveness program is on hold after a federal judge in Texas ruled it illegal on Thursday. The university is telling students to sit tight until it goes through the courts. Prior to...
KRGV
Two Brownsville hospitals out of pediatric beds due to child flu hospitalizations, officials say
Two hospitals in Brownsville are out of pediatric beds, according to hospital officials. Officials say children who are testing positive for the flu are suffering from complications, like pneumonia, and need to be hospitalized. Dr. Asim Zamir, chief of pediatrics at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said Valley Baptist and Valley...
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
kurv.com
Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths
Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police
PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Brownsville Bakers Find Sweet Spot With H-E-B
Manuel Alvarez and his wife, Nadia Escalante, started out with an at-home bakery in Brownsville, creating their Pastel Japones. Said another way, they are Japanese cotton cheesecakes. The popularity of the fluffy sponge-looking cake would take off. In part it was due to the uniqueness of the product in the Rio Grande Valley market. It’s a region filled with pan dulce shops and custom cake bakeries. It’s difficult to find the detail-heavy and hard-to-make pastries of rich custard and cream cheese in Valley bakeries.
riograndeguardian.com
Rivera provides update on City of Elsa’s Pacific Trails project
ELSA, Texas – Daniel Rivera, the executive director of Elsa Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on his city’s eagerly-anticipated Pacific Trails park project. Approximately 28 acres of land is being utilized for the park, which will include a hike and bike trail to connect the community.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
