Alabama Republicans elect new Speaker of the House

By Maddie Biertempfel
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama House Republicans selected Nathaniel Ledbetter as Speaker of the House during a private caucus meeting in Montgomery Thursday.

This comes after longtime House Speaker Mac McCutcheon of Monrovia decided not to run for another term.

Ledbetter represents DeKalb County and previously served as the majority leader for the House. Political Analyst Steve Flowers confirmed his election.

“He won primarily because he had been sort of the campaign manager for Mac McCutcheon. There seems to be a somewhat of a trend for North Alabamians to stick together,” Flowers said.

The legislature will officially vote on his leadership and other leadership roles during their organizational session on Jan. 10, 2023.

