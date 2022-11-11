Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
This Town in Texas Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensTyler, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
The Salvation Army in Longview is starting up its Red Kettle Campaign
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign. The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 in San Francisco and since then the donations have helped millions of people around the world each year. The money raised during the holidays helps The Salvation […]
ketk.com
TUESDAY AT 10: $1 million going to East Texas schools for protection
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly $1 million is being sent to protect schools across East Texas in the wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting. Join KETK’s Reyna Revelle as she reveals which districts will receive the funds, and how they might spend it to keep your kids safe.
KLTV
East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
Troup community hosts fish fry and auction to support Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured after a Troup football game in September. One of Cooper Reid’s good friends remember that night. “The buzzer just went off on the scoreboard and […]
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 14-18, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 14 — Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, NOV. 15 — Smothered Beef Patties With Brown Gravy & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 — Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole, Peas & Carrots, and Corn. THURSDAY, NOV....
KLTV
East Texas Food Bank cancels Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of inclement weather, the East Texas Food Bank has cancelled its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park, originally set to take place on Friday. “This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullnane, CEO of the East Texas Food...
Tyler nonprofit works to help East Texas veterans
TYLER, Texas — CampV started based off a study from Texas State University in 2016, saying that East Texas had the second highest veteran population in the state but also came in last for its number of resources. Located 3212 W Front St. in Tyler, CampV helps East Texas...
inforney.com
M. Roberts Media donates newspapers to Animal Protection League in Longview
Steven Briggs says it’s always a good thing to support local nonprofit organizations, so when he saw a recent social media post from the Animal Protection League requesting donations of clean, dry newspapers, it caught his attention. As an animal lover, he knew he wanted to help, and as...
Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation to host annual Run for One 5K
TYLER, Texas — The diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes can bring a whirlwind of emotions. That's why the Tyler Type One (TTO) Diabetes Foundation exists -- to provide a vibrant and lasting local support system for the Type 1 community in Tyler and East Texas. TTO helps families get...
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
Tyler to host first art festival to celebrate growing art community in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Artists and musicians across East Texas are celebrating the art community at Tyler's first art festival this weekend. The Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition will host the event on Tyler's downtown square on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art festival will showcase...
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
inforney.com
Three local nonprofits to share $5.25 million gift from late community philanthropist
A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education. Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
WETZEL MAINA: East Texan Koe Wetzel to play concert in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Pittsburg native Koe Wetzel is coming to the area to play a concert in April. Wetzel will be joined by The Steel Woods and Red Shahan at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA, on Friday, April 7, 2023. Presale for tickets is Thursday,...
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses
TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
KTBS
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1