Tyler, TX

KLTV

East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank cancels Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of inclement weather, the East Texas Food Bank has cancelled its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park, originally set to take place on Friday. “This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullnane, CEO of the East Texas Food...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler nonprofit works to help East Texas veterans

TYLER, Texas — CampV started based off a study from Texas State University in 2016, saying that East Texas had the second highest veteran population in the state but also came in last for its number of resources. Located 3212 W Front St. in Tyler, CampV helps East Texas...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Three local nonprofits to share $5.25 million gift from late community philanthropist

A multimillion dollar donation was given to three organizations from the estate of late local philanthropist June S. Flock in support of religion, health care and education. Checks totaling $1.75 million each were presented on Friday morning at the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation. The $5.25 million donation was split between Tyler Junior College, the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Foundation and Marvin United Methodist Church – organizations all close to June Flock and her husband Jack Flock.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
CBS19

New courthouse in downtown Tyler is rising concerns from local businesses

TYLER, Texas — The new courthouse project is going to be a major change for downtown Tyler but it’s not happening right away. Officials tell say construction will begin in 2024. When it does get underway, local businesses like Don Juan’s which is right across the street, are anticipating the kind of impact this will have on them.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z

Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release

An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
