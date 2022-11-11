ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia

By Hannah Brandt
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4437y9_0j6feAIS00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.

The basketball star was arrested for drug possession at a Russian airport in February and later sentenced to 9 years in prison. Her lawyers say she is serving that sentence inside of a Russian labor camp.

U.S. officials have accused Russia of using her as a political pawn and have been trying to negotiate her release.

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life right now’ in Russia, her wife says

“She is being held unjustly. She should be released immediately,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

President Biden says he is thinking about Griner with renewed optimism.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange,” Biden said.

Sullivan says despite the U.S. making multiple offers to secure Griner’s release, Russia hasn’t agreed to anything.

“So far the Russians have not shown a willingness to engage in that back and forth to produce a result,” Sullivan said.

Leaders are being tight-lipped about the details of those negotiations because they say they don’t want to jeopardize any chance of reaching a deal.

“I can’t handicap it. I can’t give you any predictions,” Sullivan said.

Even though work is being done behind the scenes, President Biden says his administration will not give up.

“I am determined to get her home and get her home safely,” Biden said.

Griner’s team is putting their trust in U.S. officials, saying they’re “thankful for everyone’s support” as they hold out hope she’s returned in time for the Holidays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Uses 1 Word To Describe Russia's Decision

It's been nine months since Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia after she was found in possession of cannabis oil in her luggage. She was then held in jail (and still is in jail) until she was sentenced to nine years in prison following a trial. A Russian court then...
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton questions the integrity of 2024 election by already claiming 'right-wing extremists have a plan to STEAL it' - but offers ZERO evidence in fundraising video (and after she said questioning Biden's win was 'doing Putin's work)

Hillary Clinton said 'extremist' Republicans have a plan underway to steal the 2024 presidential election in video urging Americans to vote for Democratic legislatures in their states. The two-minute clip urged Americans to look past the 2022 midterms and turn out to vote in their local election, because she claims...
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy