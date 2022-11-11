ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

Passed levy to help Franklin Township restore overnight police service

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJZMv_0j6fdUfX00

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – After three failed attempts, a permanent police levy in Franklin Township has passed.

Voters approved the levy by about a 9% margin in Tuesday’s general election . Franklin Township Police Chief Byron Smith said this will help the department keep the community safer.

“Now that it has passed, we will be able to secure the township, combat crime as it comes into the township, had it not passed, crime would definitely skyrocket,” said Chief Smith.

The Franklin Township Police Department currently has eight officers. If the levy failed, Smith said that number would have been cut in half.

Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours

Full staff is considered 13 full time officers and six part time officers, Smith said. He said the levy will allow the department to once again be fully staffed.

“What came to me was the safety of the residents and that we would now have the money to actually provide that,” said Smith. “It definitely means we’ll be able to provide the level of service they deserve.”

The FTPD stopped having overnight coverage over the summer after a levy failed in May . Chief Smith said since then, property crime during those hours has gone up 70-80%. With the latest levy passing, he said he the department should have enough staffing for overnights to be covered again in about two months.

We will have to hire new officers and train them and then get back to full staff,” said Smith. “It’s a long road, but we’re getting started immediately.”

Longtime Franklin Township resident Bob Kelly said he is looking forward to when that happens.

“Makes me feel good we’ll have somebody on nights,” Kelly said. “I might not be the only person out here patrolling my neighborhood.”

Columbus nonprofit connects struggling veterans with rescue dogs

The levy will cost taxpayers about $21 dollars a month, Smith said. He said cost was likely the main reason people voted against it — but he believes it’s worth it,

“They don’t want their taxes to continue going up, which I understand that. No one does,” said Smith. “But it’s like your car insurance or your homeowner’s insurance. If it goes up, it’s going to be cheaper to pay the difference than to deal with the consequences of not having it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Ohio Fire Marshal investigating blaze at Liberty's Kravitz Deli

Fire departments from surrounding communities were called to help Liberty Township firefighters after a fire was reported inside Kravitz Delicatessen. Dispatchers were told that flames could be seen inside the popular Belmont Avenue eatery just after 6:40 a.m. Monday. The first firefighter to arrive reported seeing smoke inside the restaurant.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
whbc.com

Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents

PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at vacant house in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire was reported in Boone County early Monday. The call came in just before 5 a.m. reporting a fire on Dixie Highway near Richwood Road. Crews were able to get the fire out fairly quickly. The house was abandoned. There's no word on a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws

TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
TROY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side

COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
COSHOCTON, OH
WDTN

Rush hour crash delays drivers in Washington Twp.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers traveling through southern Montgomery County on Friday experienced delays after a crash during rush hour. According to dispatch, two cars collided in the right lane of I-675 southbound in Washington Township. The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. around McEwen Road and I-675 southbound. ODOT traffic cameras showed the backup. ODOT […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton SWAT called to city address after brief police pursuit; Arrest made

DAYTON — A short pursuit early Friday morning that prompted a Dayton SWAT callout ended in the arrest of one man on a charge of obstructing official business. The standoff and arrest from a house in the 300 block of Linwood Street developed after people who were in a vehicle that fled from police during a joint auto theft suppression operation ended up going into the house, a Dayton police public information officer said.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Ridge Avenue in Oakley. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Boone County man found safe, Golden-D Alert canceled

BOONE COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A Boone County man who was reported missing Friday evening was found safely, according to Boone County deputies. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office issued a Golden-D alert Saturday for a 31-year-old man who has been reported missing. Deputies say, Joshua M. Lively of Florence, KY,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Colerain Twp SWAT standoff ends in arrest

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old is under arrest on a domestic violence charge after an overnight SWAT situation in Colerain Township according to court records and a police spokesman. Jason Yazell is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center until he makes his first court appearance...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

11 units destroyed, dozens displaced in Newport apartment fire

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A fire Thursday in Newport forced dozens of families from their residences. The smell of smoke remains in the air at the Riverchase Apartments more than 24 hours later after the blaze broke out Thursday afteroon. More than 25 units suffered some sort of damage.
NEWPORT, KY
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy