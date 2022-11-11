Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
kmaland.com
kjan.com
Taylor County man missing since Nov. 4th, found deceased
(Bedford, Iowa) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Thursday evening, reported a man missing from Blockton since around 8-a.m. last Friday, November 4th, was found deceased in his vehicle at around 5-p.m., today (Thursday). The 2014 Ford Escape 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was driving, was located in a...
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
Man Arrested on Valid Warrant
(Red Oak) Saturday at around 2:24 p.m. officers of the Red Oak Police Department arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns in the 2400 block of N. 8th St. on a valid Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while suspended. Terry was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on $1000.00 cash bond.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jacob David Berggren, of Red Oak, Tuesday evening on a valid Violation of Probation warrant out of Nebraska. Berggren is being charged with Fugitive from Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Red Oak Police Department in the arrest.
kchi.com
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
Villisca woman arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Stephanie Hightshoe, of Villisca, on Tuesday for two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Hightshoe was held on bond.
kmaland.com
Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Cyndy J. Caudill Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Donna Patrick, 79, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
kmaland.com
Don E. Smith, 77, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Milton Cemetery, Fairfax.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
kmaland.com
Page County Public Health monitors COVID, flu spread
(Shenandoah) -- With COVID-19 numbers at a low point, Page County Public Health officials are focusing on curbing flu strains. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID dashboard, only nine coronavirus cases have been reported in the county over the past seven days. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says COVID cases have been few over the past several weeks.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Margie Marie Conard, 98, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 12, 2022.
kjan.com
Clearfield woman arrested on drug & theft charges during a stolen property investigation
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Clearfield was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Authorities say 34-year-old Margaret J. Williams was arrested on an outstanding Ringgold County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense (Class-D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also faces Felony charges of Theft/1st Degree (a Class C Felony) and a Controlled Substance Violation (a Class B Felony). Williams’ bond was set at $40,000.
