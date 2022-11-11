(Corning) -- A Griswold man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County over the weekend. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Carl Daniel was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense -- methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver over seven grams, failure to affix a drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Daniel's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning. During a probable cause search, the Sheriff's Office says deputies located 23 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities say Daniel was also cited for no driver's license and other traffic violations.

GRISWOLD, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO