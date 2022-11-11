ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
KHON2

What is a class action lawsuit and why should I join?

Attorney Thomas Grande joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss: what is a class action lawsuit? what should you do if asked to join? is there any reason to opt out? what are the advantages and does it cost anything to join?  what happens if you lose? how are funds distributed if you win?
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out

When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
HILO, HI
KHON2

These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
HONOLULU, HI
Terry Mansfield

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KHON2

OHA audit finds evidence of fraudulent spending

The audit of Office of Hawaiian Affairs' contracts and spending sparked concern after flagging 38 questionable transactions between 2012 to 2016. With funding from the State Legislature, OHA said a follow-up audit conducted by a national accounting company confirmed those concerns.
KHON2

Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection

It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire

On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...

