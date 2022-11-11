Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
What is a class action lawsuit and why should I join?
Attorney Thomas Grande joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss: what is a class action lawsuit? what should you do if asked to join? is there any reason to opt out? what are the advantages and does it cost anything to join? what happens if you lose? how are funds distributed if you win?
bigislandnow.com
Can invasive gorse help lower feed costs on the Big Island? A UH Hilo study may find out
When Franny Brewer was a teacher, she would take high-schoolers to the slopes of Maunakea for service projects. “We would stop at a gorse patch and I’d hold up a $20 bill and offer it to any student who could make it 10 feet in,” said Brewer, now the acting program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee. “The boys, especially, would jump out, convinced they were gonna get that $20.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
HNN News Brief (Nov. 14, 2022) A 7-Eleven was held up in an armed robbery over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, November 14, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March
Grammy Award winner, Bonnie Raitt is coming to Honolulu and Maui for one-night concert events.
These Hawaii spots offering freebies for veterans
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and many businesses across the country are offering free items or nice discounts for veterans, active duty and retired military people. The Veterans Administration distributed a lengthy list of the businesses offering free and discounted items. You can view the entire list by visiting their website. […]
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
LIST: Best places to raise a family in Hawaii 2022
Niche came out with a new study on the best places to raise a family in Hawaii based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities and more.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns
Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Hawaii veterans return home from trip of a lifetime
The local vets were part of the first annual Honor Flight from Hawaii —an all-expense paid trip to Washington that pays tribute to their service and sacrifice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green’s proposed visitor fee might be popular with residents, but lawmakers appear cool on the idea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the marquee elements of Gov.-elect Josh Green’s agenda is a flat fee on all visitors to generate hundreds of millions of dollars for everything from erosion to parks. But it could already be in trouble at the Legislature ― a challenge that could be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
One in four test positive for RSV in Hawaii
Little children are coughing, sneezing, unable to catch their breath, and sometimes even ending up in the hospital. State health officials say that is what they are seeing as RSV cases rise early in the season.
OHA audit finds evidence of fraudulent spending
The audit of Office of Hawaiian Affairs' contracts and spending sparked concern after flagging 38 questionable transactions between 2012 to 2016. With funding from the State Legislature, OHA said a follow-up audit conducted by a national accounting company confirmed those concerns.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
But his attorneys also want permission to use another temporary erosion control measure. Hawaii Island police shut down road for investigation following 2-car crash. Police have shut down Hina Lani Street for investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
mauinow.com
Day 5: Maui Fire Department air and ground crews battle stubborn West Maui wildfire
On Day 5 of firefighting efforts, air crews aboard three Maui Fire Department helicopters continued making water drops in hard-to-reach areas of the West Maui Mountains. The battle continues against a 2,100 acre wildfire that started late Tuesday morning in Kauaula Valley. Containment remained at 40%. County officials say rainfall...
